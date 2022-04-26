Dave Kilcoyne ruled out for remainder of the season 

Dave Kilcoyne could be ruled out of the rest of Munster’s season and risks missing Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand after the province confirmed the prop will undergo surgery on the neck injury he sustained on Test duty.
Munster’s weekly squad update issued on Tuesday ahead of this Friday’s visit of Cardiff to Cork for the penultimate United Rugy Championship regular-season game said Kilcoyne will go for surgery this week after a consultation with his specialist and faces being sidelined “for up to 12 weeks”.
That could take the loosehead out of the URC play-offs, which run through June and into July, when Andy Farrell is set to take an extended squad to New Zealand for a three-Test series against the All Blacks and two midweek games against the New Zealand Maori.
Kilcoyne has not played since injuring his neck after coming off the bench for Ireland against Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations on March 19, his 48th Test appearance. Munster have also been without Ireland players Tadhg Beirne (thigh) and Andrew Conway (knee) since the Triple Crown-winning campaign and have since lost Gavin Coombes to an ankle injury that has required surgery, the back-rower having been ruled out until next month.
There was further worrying injury news following last Friday’s away win at play-off rivals Ulster with Munster stating flanker John Hodnett is awaiting a specialist opinion on the knee injury he suffered in Belfast while fellow openside Chris Cloete was removed with a neck and head injury in that game is undergoing return to play protocols.
There was some relief for head coach Johann van Graan with the news captain Peter O’Mahony has returned to full training having missed the trip to Ulster with a shoulder issue. Hooker Niall Scannell, meanwhile, is in line to return to full training either towards the end of the week or the start of next week having been injured against Exeter Chiefs 10 days ago.