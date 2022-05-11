Cormac Daly & Aoife Doyle scoop player of the year gongs at AIL awards

Clontarf’s Energia All Ireland League success was hailed at the league’s annual awards ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday night as Cormac Daly won Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year and head coach Andy Wood was crowned Men’s AIL Coach of the Year.

On a night of celebration at Old Wesley RFC in Donnybrook, the Energia AIL awards also named Irish international Aoife Doyle of Railway Union as Women’s Player of the Year and Blackrock College’s Ben Martin Women's AIL Coach of the Year at the end of a 2021-22 season when clubs reported a 15 per cent increase in attendance and the Energia AIL final on May 1 more than doubled its crowd record at Aviva Stadium with an attendance of more than 5,000.

It was a final to match the occasion as Clontarf defeated first-time finalists Terenure College RFC with Daly picking up the player of the match award. The player of the year awards for each division in the AIL were voted for by head coaches and directors of rugby.

Daly was also cited for his hat-trick of tries in Clontarf's bonus-point victory over Dublin University and a try against Garryowen at Dooradoyle scored after just 90 seconds. Aoife Doyle’s highlight reel included two tries in Railway Union’s 43-8 bonus point win at Old Belvedere. Special guests announcing the awards included Ireland men’s head coach Andy Farrell and Ireland women’s assistant coach Niamh Briggs.

Clontarf’s Alex and Ivan Soroka also won the Positive Energy Award for their fundraising for Ukraine.

The AIL Moment of the Year went to Terenure captain Stephen O’Neill for his run down and turnover of a Garryowen player as his side’s bid for the end of season play-offs was on the line.

There was also recognition of AIL club volunteers, nominated by their clubs for going above and beyond the call of duty with Conall Fitzpatrick from Waterpark RFC awarded the Community Hero Award. Other nominees Seamus Lowry of Oughterard RFC, Richard Black from City of Armagh RFC, and Martina Fitzpatrick of Tallaght RFC were also shortlisted.

Energia managing director Gary Ryan congratulated all the winners at what was the energy suppliers’ first physical AIL Awards as title sponsor.

“We have been blown away by the pure passion and support of the game this season and are delighted we could shine a light on the league’s 30-year legacy earlier this year too. We are looking forward to seeing all the players back on the field for what I’m sure will be another gripping Energia AIL season."

Energia AIL Award Winners

Women’s Division Player Of The Division: Aoife Doyle, Railway Union

Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Division: Cormac Daly, Clontarf Rugby Club

Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Division: JJ O’Dea, Old Wesley

Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Division: David Whitten, Queen’s University

Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Division: Cathal Forde, Galway Corinthians

Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Division: Niall Parker, Enniscorthy

Energia Men's AIL Coach of the Year – Andy Wood, Clontarf Rugby Club

Energia Women's AIL Coach of the Year – Ben Martin, Blackrock College

Energia Men's AIL Moment of the Season - Stephen O’Neill, Terenure College RFC

Energia Community Hero Award - Conall Fitzpatrick, Waterpark RFC

Energia AIL Positive Energy Award - Alex and Ivan Soroka, Clontarf Rugby Club

Energia AIL Club Scene Award – Terenure College RFC