Connacht's record try-scorer Matt Healy announces retirement

Connacht’s Matt Healy has announced his retirement from rugby.

The winger is the Westerner’s record try-scorer having dotted down 58 times in 151 games.

He made one appearance for Ireland when he came on as a replacement in the third Test of the summer tour to South Africa in 2016.

Healy was a key figure in Connacht’s famous 2016 win over Leinster in the Pro12 final as he scored a try.

He has only made one appearance for Connacht this season.

"It has been a privilege to call myself a professional rugby player for the past 10 years, but now is the time to go," Healy said on a post on Instagram.

"It was a different time when I arrived in Galway back in 2012 and I never dreamed of what Connacht Rugby could achieve. The west of Ireland is an incredible part of the world, filled with special people who have captured the hearts of those closest to me over the years.

"I am immensely proud of the part I have played in giving them a progressive club of which they can be proud.

"My journey began at Lansdowne and I will always be grateful to those who encouraged me to follow this path. They know who they are. Their influence propelled me into a career that has exposed me to some of best and unique experiences this career can offer.

"Behind the scenes, my family have been an unbelievable support over the years. I'll always cherish the moments we shared on the sidelines together. Whether it was celebrating famous wins in Edinburgh or in providing comfort after the losses too, they were always right there with me.

"Above all, my wife Rachael has made immense sacrifices so that I could do what I do. It is her commitment to being a good person, and a great mother to our girls that I will continue to admire.

"The last year hasn’t played out the way I would have hoped, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rugby can be ruthless. It was never going to last forever. But the memories will."