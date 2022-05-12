Confirmed: Andi Kyriacou will be Munster forwards coach next season

Munster have moved a step closer to finalising their coaching ticket for next season after announcing the appointment of Andi Kyriacou as senior forwards coach.

The former Saracens, Munster, Ulster and Cardiff hooker has been on the Munster academy staff since April 2021 but will be a part of incoming head coach Graham Rowntree’s senior coaching team from 2022-23 after signing a new two-year deal with the province. Kyriacou’s appointment follows last week’s announcement that Mike Prendergast would be leaving Racing 92 to return to his home province as attack coach under Rowntree.