Confirmed: Andi Kyriacou will be Munster forwards coach next season

Munster have moved a step closer to finalising their coaching ticket for next season after announcing the appointment of Andi Kyriacou as senior forwards coach.
The former Saracens, Munster, Ulster and Cardiff hooker has been on the Munster academy staff since April 2021 but will be a part of incoming head coach Graham Rowntree’s senior coaching team from 2022-23 after signing a new two-year deal with the province. Kyriacou’s appointment follows last week’s announcement that Mike Prendergast would be leaving Racing 92 to return to his home province as attack coach under Rowntree.
The new head coach will replace the departing Johann van Graan while Prendergast comes in for the exiting Stephen Larkham and Kyriacou will the shoes of his new boss Rowntree following the Englishman’s promotion to the top job. That leaves just the defence portfolio vacant when current incumbent JP Ferreira departs with van Graan for Bath this summer, with Denis Leamy, presently contact skills coach at Leinster, repeatedly being linked with a return to the club he served throughout his glittering career in the Muster back row.
Kyriacou earned rave reviews earlier this season when Rowntree and the other coaches were either quarantining in South Africa or self-isolating on their return to Ireland following a Covid outbreak on tour in Pretoria. He and academy boss Ian Costello prepared the available internationals, academy, National and Provincial Training Squad members ahead of the opening Heineken Champions Cup pool game at Wasps and the pair received plaudits for their work from many players for their input following a famous victory of the English Premiership side.
The Englishman had a loan spell at Munster from Saracens in 2006-07, playing nine times between September and January and retired from the professional game in 2013. Now 39, Kyriacou has almost decade of elite coaching experience with roles in the areas of the scrum, defence, skills, and forwards at Cardiff Rugby, Sale Sharks, Russia Rugby, and Nottingham before rejoining Munster as an Elite Player Development Officer with the Academy in April last year.