Cliodhna Moloney: No magic bullet solution to reshape the women's game

It is a defining time for Irish rugby. What happens in the next few months will dictate what happens for the next seven or eight years for the women’s game.

How the IRFU manage the contract situation and how they manage the club game in the period now before the summer tour to Japan will be crucial.

Will players come in to the HPC in Dublin to train together as professionals like the 7s, or will Ireland go with the England model, where professional players do 70% of their training in the club environment, with full-time S&C, position specific coaching and medical readily available to them?

In my opinion I hope Ireland follow a club-game format, although it presents its own difficulties because in Ireland, the club game is very much in its infancy in terms of development. Only three or four teams are competitive with the rest far away.

I hope they don’t lift and drop the men’s format onto the women’s game in terms of professionalism. A hybrid approach is needed because the club game in Ireland cannot yet subsidise players’ income.

Lots of people are not just doctors and nurses and teachers, some have high-profile jobs in Dublin and are earning way beyond the €30,000 mark.

The annual cost of rent in Dublin is €24,000 and the minimum wage is around €22,500 so if contracts are going to be around the minimum wage, with match fees on a part-time contract in and around that figure, how are players going to sustain their lives in a centralised environment like the capital where rent and expenses are high?

The players have a vast range of careers so maybe it’s best if they continue with their careers, in off-season or even one day a week, to supplement their wages. Otherwise, it would be a stark change for a lot of the girls.

While everyone does want to play full-time, no-one wants to go to university for three or four years, start working and earning decent money to then drop to a minimum wage.

From playing and living in England, I can see how it works well here. Not only are the England girls subsidised from having club contracts as well, but there are also more commercial opportunities here too.

Rugby is just at a different stage in England, and the framework to support the England players is at a different stage.

Those things need to be considered before we can map out a professional future for the game in Ireland.

There is another important issue that needs to be addressed.

The professional programme needs to be focused on developing front five players for Ireland. We can easily identify cross-over athletes for the back row and across the back line but have a consistent lack of depth at fly-half and the front five, from loosehead prop to lock. They are specific, technical positions and to have a functioning set piece they are hugely important moving forward. The talent pool is not there, and we won’t be able to compete until it is.

Ireland showed true grit to win right at the death against Scotland and it was a perfect way to wrap up what’s been a challenging Six Nations for the girls. Enya Breen was excellent for Ireland throughout, making line breaks through the centre and managing the game well when she went to 10 in the second half. Add to that her fabulous try in the dying minutes, but the icing on the cake was when she sealed the deal with her 84th minute kick to put Ireland in front. A marvellous end to a deserved win.