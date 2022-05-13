Cian Prendergast signs long-term Connacht contract

Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast has signed a long-term deal with the club.

Prendergast had a year left on his initial deal but has signed a two-year extension, to keep him at the province until 2025.

Having joined the Connacht Academy in the summer of 2020, he made his Professional debut away to Edinburgh in October 2020, after only a few months in the West - his first of ten matches for Connacht last season.

He has established his place in the first XV this season, starting 19 of Connacht's 23 games at blindside flanker. His persistent strong performances earned him a call up to Ireland's development team for the opening of the Guinness Six Nations camp.

Predergast said he is delighted to have penned the new deal.

"I'm delighted to commit to Connacht for at least another three years. I'll be forever thankful to Eric Elwood and his Academy management for giving me the opportunity to join the setup when I wasn't sure what the future held for me. A huge thanks also to Andy Friend and the coaches for giving me the chance to play regularly at the highest level.

We've got a really good group of players here and I firmly believe great things are on the horizon for us, and I can't wait to play my part in it."

Head Coach Andy Friend has added: "Cian is everything you want in a rugby player. He’s a consummate professional and is consistent in everything he does on and off the field. It was clear from his early days in the Academy that he was ready to make an impact with the Pro team and since then he’s gone from strength to strength.

He’s still only 22 so will only get better, and it’s another show of faith in what we aim to achieve as a group in the coming years."