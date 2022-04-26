Briggs: Increased playing numbers are key to Ireland's development

NIAMH Briggs has welcomed the news that United Rugby Championship (URC) bosses are exploring the possibility of establishing a European women’s club competition but says it shouldn’t come at a cost to Ireland’s interprovincial system.

URC chief executive Martin Anayi has just revelaed that a women's URC is a project that he would like to see up and running ‘sooner rather than later’.

“It's clearly just speculation from his part at the moment, I would imagine. He obviously wants to support the women's game but we've got to have a foundation underneath it,” Briggs stressed.

"I have valued the inter-pros for a huge amount of time, in terms of that stepping stone from club up to international rugby. We've got to make sure they are valued.

"But something like that (a European club league) would be hugely encouraging for players, for everyone involved in women's rugby. To be able to go and play teams from another nation, that's where we've got to go to in order to close the gap on what's ahead of us.”

As Ireland assistant coach she’s got far more pressing problems – like avoiding the wooden spoon in Saturday’s last TikTok Six Nations game, against Scotland, in Kingspan Park (8pm).

Last weekend’s 69-0 hockeying by England has only thrown more petrol on the raging debate about the absence of of professional contracts for Ireland’s XV players and why the IRFU has so many players doubling up and prioritising Sevens this year, stripping Ireland’s XVs of so much talent for their last two Six Nations’ games.

Briggs said the Ireland management is “just as frustrated as our supporters are in terms of this perceived split, but it's not as simple as that.”

She said it would be ideal if Ireland could operate two separate squads but the Irish playing pool just isn’t big enough yet.

"If we had a huge increase in player numbers, absolutely, but we don't. We've got to be realistic in terms of the numbers playing.

“We're continuing to drive that and work from a club and provincial level, but we don't have a huge player pool that we can select from to play international rugby.

"The domestic game, the (AIL) format is changing all the time and we saw an improvement this year with the top four teams,” she said. “But we need more than four teams to be able to drive good provincial sides into national sides.”

Briggs said it was, at least, made obvious to the Ireland management from the start of the season that they would lose a tranche of players to Sevens, giving them time to create a contingency plan.

''We knew exactly what we were facing into, in relation to having the Sevens’ girls for the first three games. It was transparent. When you have transparency, you can work with that.

"It's just a pity that the calendars are clashing. You'd like to think that, for smaller nations like Ireland, there can be groups meeting at a way higher pay grade than I'm at to try and solve that. But we back those girls to go to Langford (the Canada leg of the World Sevens ) this weekend and do really well. We'll be cheering for them for sure."