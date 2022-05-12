Arnold 'lucky' to avoid red as he and Toulouse turn eyes to Blues

Toulouse lock Rory Arnold has admitted he was “very lucky” to escape with a yellow card following his late hit on Munster star Simon Zebo in last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

The Australian international, 32, was issued a yellow card at Aviva Stadium in the 50th minute of a game delicately poised at 21-14 to Munster. He had tackled Zebo moments after the wing had kicked the ball out of the backfield. Arnold, who stands at almost six feet nine inches and weighs nearly 19 stones, went into contact then lifted the Corkman and sent him to the ground but escaped a red card. Judging from the on-field conversations between referee Luke Pearce and TMO Stuart Terheege that was only because Zebo had been planted on his back rather than his neck or head.

Munster could only add three points to their tally with Arnold in the sin bin and with the second row back on the pitch, Toulouse rallied to draw the game 24-24 at full time. The 20 minutes of extra time failed to separate the teams and the defending champions progressed to this Saturday’s semi-finals after winning a penalty-kick competition.

Asked yesterday whether he had been worried that he may collect a red rather than yellow for his tackle on Zebo, a relieved Arnold said: “I was, to be honest.

“When they slowed it down, there wasn’t much in it. I definitely got that one wrong. Yeah, if I was shown red then, it would definitely drastically changed the outcome of that game. I was very lucky there and I need to be better around that collision zone.”

Zebo would later be removed for a Head Injury Assessment after another collision and is understood to be currently going through his return-to-play protocols while Arnold and Toulouse can look forward to return trip to the Aviva to face Leinster for a place in the European final.

Arnold said penalties was a “horrible” way to decide a rugby match and also admitted Toulouse could not afford to either hand Leinster a one-man advantage for even 10 minutes due to ill-discipline this weekend or allow them into the game the way Munster turned a 14-14 half-time draw into a 24-14 lead inside the third quarter.

“Absolutely, these big games are usually quite close. So a yellow card or red card, it will be devastating if a team gives it away, especially a red card.”

Of Toulouse’s loss of momentum around half-time, he added: “No, you can’t do that against a quality team like (Leinster).

“We played well for the first half, the first 35 minutes and then both sides of half time we weren’t good enough and the card sort of changed it. Yeah we’re under no illusions that a good 80 minute performance is needed.”

The giant second row from Wagga Wagga in New South Wales played all but the final 10 minutes of extra time and said 90 minutes of high-intensity rugby had left him “dusted”.

“It's a bit fatigued,” Arnold said of his body yesterday, “but very excited to be in a semi-final again in the European Cup.

“What a game last weekend, it's devastating for Munster to lose like that, but there can only be one winner and we were lucky enough to get that result. We have to regroup, go back there again, and get the job done.”

He is expecting Leinster to test Toulouse differently as Leo Cullen’s men bid to match the French giants in securing a fifth European title.

“I think they'll play field position a fair bit and put our back three under pressure in regards to contestable kicks and what not. For us, if we can defend well and exit clinically, I think that will be a massive part in getting a result.

“We'll have to wait and see come Saturday.”