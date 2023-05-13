Forest frustrate Chelsea to earn precious point

CHELSEA 2 (Sterling 51, 58)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2 (Awoniyi 13, 62)

RAHEEM STERLING and Taiwa Awoniyi scored two goals each as Nottingham Forest frustrated Chelsea to earn a hard-fought point that could prove invaluable in their bid for Premier League survival.

Sterling scored twice in the space of seven minutes early in the second half to put Chelsea ahead, after Awoniyi had given Forest an early lead following a dreadful blunder from Edouard Mendy, back in goal for the Blues for the first time in six months.

And it was Nigerian striker Awoniyi who rescued a point for Forest with a second headed goal in the 68th minute, as Chelsea's poor defending cost them all three points once again.

A draw was a fair result, with a point of more use to Forest than to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's decision to recall Mendy for the first time since November looked to have backfired badly when Forest took the lead in the 13th minute.

The Ivory Coast goalkeeper was chosen in place of replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga, but was slow to leave his line when Renan Lodi fired in a cross from the left. With centre-backs Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile already jumping for the ball, Mendy was late to the party and failed to get to the ball ahead of Awoniyi, who had the simple task of heading it into an unguarded goal.

Forest were good value for their lead at half-time, with Chelsea failing to really stretch Keylor Navas in the visiting goal. Sterling was sent through on goal by a long ball forward from Enzo Fernandez, but the England man's shot lacked conviction and was well blocked by Joe Worrall.

The Costa Rican's only save of the half came when Joao Felix flicked a header towards the far corner but Navas got across to hold the ball comfortably. A few minutes later the half-time whistle was met with some booing from home supporters.

But they were cheering when Sterling's quick double put Chelsea ahead within 13 minutes of the restart. His first, in the 51st minute, owed a lot to the surging run and cutback from the right by Trevoh Chalobah, giving Sterling a simple sbot from ten yards. Even then it took a deflection to take the ball past Navas. His second goal was much better, a return to the Sterling of old. Serge Aurier's mistake in the centre-circle gave the ball to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who fed Sterling. The forward ran into the left-side of the penalty area, cut back inside a sliding challenge from Felipe and curled his shot into the far corner of goal.

Chelsea's fans, who had been largely subdued, erupted at the prospect of a rare home victory. But Forest had other ideas, and when the Chelsea defence failed to clear a long throw in the 62nd minute, Orel Mangala chipped forward a clever pass that allowed Awonmiyi to head home from close range. A VAR check failed to find a suspected offside offence and the goal stood.

Both sides had chances to win it. Danilo flashed a fearsome volley just wide from 25 yards, and Sterling headed Thiago Silva's cross over the bar from close range.

The point Forest earned means they are now sitting three points clear of Leeds in the relegation zone, with two games to play.

Chelsea are still 11th, some seven points behind Brentford with three games to play each, and their chances of finishing in the top half of the table look to be over.

CHELSEA: 3-4-3 Mendy 5; Chalobah 7, Silva 6, Badiashile 6; Gallagher 6, Fernandez 7, Kovacic 6 (Loftus-Cheek 44), Hall 6; Madueke 6 (Ziyech 73), Felix 6 (Havertz 73), Sterling 7

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-4-2-1 Navas 7; Worrall 7, Felipe 7, Niakhate 6; Aurier 5, Mangala 6, Danilo 7 (Toffolo 89), Lodi 7; Yates 6 (Kouyate 85), Gibbs-White 8; Awoniyi 7 (Johnson 81)

Ref: Paul Tierney 9/10