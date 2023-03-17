Mullins off to a winning start as Lossiemouth wins Triumph Hurdle

Punters got off to the perfect start on Gold Cup day at Cheltenham as Lossiemouth justified 11-8 favouritism to the win the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

It was a sweet success for Paul Townend given Willie Mullins has been publicly critical of the ride the jockey gave Lossiemouth when the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned mare lost her unbeaten record at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

Mullins could have no such complaints this time as Lossiemouth travelled powerfully through the contest to lead home a Mullins one-two-three.

The only surprise about that was that Blood Destiny wasn’t among that trio but the writing was on the wall for him a long way for home.

Instead, it was stablemate Zenta who threw down the challenge on the run to the last. However, she couldn’t get by the favourite and was herself passed by Gala Marceau, who benefitted from Lossiemouth’s wretched luck in running at Leopardstown, on the run to the line.

Lossiemouth, however, was homed and hosed by that point.

“I didn’t question her stamina, so I just wanted to keep at an even gallop,” Townend said. “She actually, I thought, was having a little look around up the straight. I think she is very good. She is very professional, even though she hasn’t had a whole lot of racing. Thankfully we were able to make up for the mishap at Dublin for Rich and Susannah.” Mullins was thrilled with Lossiemouth, describing her as “a stare mare”.

He said: “Rather than fighting Lossiemouth, Paul let her gallop, and he just held on to her for as long as he could. Once she jumped the last it was just a matter of hanging on, and he actually thinks there’s more in the tank. She’s a star mare.

He added: “I’m very happy with how they all they ran, apart from Blood Destiny, who was disappointing. I don’t know what happened, I’ll have to talk to Patrick (Mullins, jockey). But this was a nice start to the day.”