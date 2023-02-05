Ethan Dumortier scores try on debut as Six Nations holders France beat Italy

Ethan Dumortier scored a try on his France debut as the Les Bleus kick-started their Six Nations title defence with a 29-24 bonus-point victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico
DREAM DEBUT: Ethan Dumortier scored a try on his France debut as Les Bleus opened their Six Nations title defence with victory against Italy. Pic: Andrew Medichini/AP

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 17:20
PA Sport

Ethan Dumortier scored a try on his France debut as the Les Bleus kick-started their Six Nations title defence with a 29-24 bonus-point victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Thibault Flament, Thomas Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert also got on the scoresheet for the Grand Slam champions, while Ange Capuozzo dotted down for Italy and Tommaso Allan added four penalties.

The visitors were dealt a second-half scare when Charles Ollivon was sent to the sin bin and Italy were awarded a penalty try, at one point taking a second-half lead through Allan.

France’s Thibault Flament, top right, wins the ball against Italy’s Federico Ruzza, top left (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Les Bleus fended off the threat and will look to extend their winning streak to 15 when they travel to Ireland next weekend.

France were on the scoresheet after four minutes when Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney attempted a box-kick only to be thwarted by the six-foot-eight Flament, who intercepted before going on an unstoppable run over the whitewash, with Ramos adding the extras.

Allan booted in a penalty to narrow the deficit before France had a try ruled out, but Les Bleus soon restored their advantage through Ramos.

Allan added another penalty for the Azzurri before Dumortier collected Romain Ntamack’s cross-field kick and dotted down to open his account for France.

Italy responded through Capuozzo, who went on a sprightly run and was able to evade Gregory Alldritt before getting the ball down in the left corner, with Allan adding a penalty to make it 19-14 at the halfway point.

Ramos added three more but Ollivon was soon punished for bringing down the maul and the penalty try was awarded after a review. Allan soon made no mistake to slot his fourth penalty through the posts to give his side the lead for the first time in the 61st minute.

Five minutes later, however, France displayed their depth when Jalibert came off the bench and made an instant impact, scoring with his first touch to secure the bonus point.

Wales v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium

Hugo Keenan feels fearless approach set platform for Ireland’s winning start

