Franklin’s Gardens may hold a special place in Mike Haley’s heart following his English Premiership debut there in 2014 but the Munster full-back knows there will be little sentiment when he returns there for Sunday’s must-win European clash against Northampton Saints.

Just one game into this season’s Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign and both Munster and the Saints are on the back foot following opening-round losses to heavyweight French opposition. And with the daunting prospect of return legs against Toulouse and La Rochelle respectively in the fourth and final round at the end of January, this weekend’s rivals know their best hope of progressing to the knockout stages in April is by killing off the other’s chances home and away in between.

Yet while former Sale Shark Haley, who moved to Limerick in the summer of 2018, has bittersweet memories of a 47-12 demolition at the Gardens almost nine years ago, the in-form Munster star is relishing the opportunity to make amends this time around.

Northampton’s team selection at midday today may reveal a different picture in terms of their priorities for the rest of the season given their own 46-12 hammering at La Rochelle last Saturday but Munster have no intention of giving up on their European ambitions following an 18-13 setback to Toulouse at Thomond Park the following day and Haley knows a round-two victory is the minimum requirement.

“100 per cent,” the Munster full-back said, “But I think the nature of this tournament now it’s almost - I don’t want to say knock-out rugby immediately - but you have to win all your games, you have to put yourself in the best spots possible.

“I know there’s eight teams that go through from each pool but yeah, you’re dead right, we need to go away to Northampton and win, and to be honest, Munster in Europe there’s no other expectation other than to go over and win a game in Europe so yeah, that’s just par I suppose.

“We’re looking to win every single game in the group. Obviously we lost to Toulouse at the weekend by a score but that is what it is. That’s done and in the past. Now we just need to make sure we go to Northampton to put our best foot forward, give our best performance, and go there to get the win.”

If the weather conditions allow, Haley is predicting an atmosphere and playing surface that will be conducive to a free-flowing, entertaining game early on Sunday afternoon.

"I know it's a number of years ago and I was playing for Sale, but even back then it was a great pitch, always a really nice surface.

"And they have really good support. They have really engaging support that get behind their team and in Europe you love to go to places like that, almost that cauldron environment when you go in there and you know you're going to have to play your best rugby, otherwise you're going to be on the back foot.

"You want supporters who are going to be engaged in singing, and that's what they give to their team so it's a really exciting prospect.”

There were times in the not-so-distant past when a fast surface and the prospect of running rugby would not have appealed to previous Munster set-ups but the class of 2022 is a different animal, forging a new, more expansive identity under the stewardship of new head coach Graham Rowntree and attack coach Mike Prendergast and Haley is an eager early adopter.

His return from a head injury for the Toulouse game saw the full-back at his best, willing to run back kicks from the backfield, beating first-up defenders with silky footwork and striving to keep the ball alive out of contact. It is the rugby he loves playing best and although it was never discouraged by his previous head coach Johann van Graan, who made Haley one of his first signings after arriving from the Springboks at the tail end of 2017, it is being actively promoted by the current management team.

"He reminds me a lot of Shaun Payne, going back to my day,” defence coach Denis Leamy said this week. “Just a really reliable full back and he injects confidence from the back right throughout the team.

"Mikey's been really good the last six weeks, in terms of when he's come back in he's been really good when he's played.

“He’s a big man, he’s quick, a good kicking game, good under the ball. Yeah, he’s a quality player so no doubt he’s a player that we lean on a lot.”

Of his licence to counter-attack, Haley said: "I love running with the ball. For me to run with the ball, I need to space in front of me and if I don't see space then I need to be thinking of the best option for me at that time, whenever I'm catching the ball or the area of the field that I'm in and I make my decision based on that.

"But yeah, you're playing against Toulouse, one of the best teams in Europe and I love playing in those games. So when I get my hands on the ball I just want to do as much as I can to help try and set up a try for my team.”