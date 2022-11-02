Ireland-Boks set for kit clash as Farrell's men to debut new alternate strip

It is not the first time Ireland has been involved in colour-clash issues.
2017: Damian de Allende of South Africa in action against Jonathan Sexton of Ireland. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 08:01
Simon Lewis

TV viewers take note: Ireland are expected to wear their alternate navy jersey against South Africa at Aviva Stadium.

South Africa, for their part, are likely to wear their dark green first team kit in Saturday's autumn international.

When the two teams last clashed, in Dublin in 2017, the hosts wore an all dark grey kit which was very close to separate from the Springbok jersey, although their white shorts made a clear difference.

While in September 2021, World Rugby issued guidelines for the sport to ensure colour blind people are not excluding from either watching or playing rugby. 

Red-green is the most common combination that affects one in 12 men and one in 200 women with Colour Vision Deficiency (CVD), including World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont. That prompted campaign group Colour Blind Awareness to target last season’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and Wales and call for one of the teams to switch to an all-white kit as per the new World Rugby guidelines. 

Neither did, with the IRFU explaining for their part that they were midway through their current kit deal and had no suitable alternate.

Difficulty differentiating between blue and green is known as tritanomaly and is less common but the similarity in shades on Saturday could make for some difficult viewing.

Ireland v South Africa - Guinness Series International

Ireland-Boks set for kit clash as Farrell's men to debut new alternate strip

