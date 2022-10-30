Man Utd hang on against Hammers as Rashford grabs 100th goal

Marcus Rashford’s 100th Manchester United goal, in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, continued his and his team’s recent improvements.

There was a less convincing return to action from another of Southgate’s World Cup probables, defender Harry Maguire, starting a league game for the first time since United’s humiliating loss at Brentford in August.

But Rashford’s goal, after 38 minutes, showcased the re-discovered confidence with which the 24-year-old has been playing in recent weeks and was a timely nudge for Southgate, less than a fortnight before he names his squad.

The United forward rose at the far post to meet a stunning, curling cross from Christian Eriksen that was perfectly weighted but still needed a strong finish to covert past Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Rashford’s fourth league goal of the season, already matching his tally for the whole of last season, and his seventh in all competitions.

And it put United on course for a victory that keeps them firmly in the early-season chase for the top four.

Eriksen had almost played in Anthony Elanga, in for the injured Antony, in similar circumstances after just six minutes while Cristiano Ronaldo’s long shot had been well held by Fabianbski soon after.

A strong Rashford run had ended with Tomas Soucek blocking his shot while Diogo Dalot’s cross had also picked out the England man who could only steer his header straight at the keeper.

West Ham had enjoyed the odd threatening moment on the break although without forcing a save out of David de Gea.

And the loss of Fabianski at the break, after injuring himself in an awkward first-half fall, added to David Moyes’ problems on his return to Old Trafford.

Rashford might have put the game even further out of West Ham’s reach soon after the restart with a ferocious long drive that just eluded Bruno Fernandes as it curled wide.

And Ronaldo just missed connecting with a Shaw cross properly before the Portuguese forward hurried an attempt wide that was carved out by the increasingly excellent Rashford.

Ronaldo shot over from another chance just after the hour and there was a reminder that such misses might come back to haunt United when a Declan Rice cross looked dangerous until Dalot headed behind.

The introduction of Michail Antonio off the Hammers bench added some attacking heft and, in quick succession, Craig Dawson shot over and Said Benrahma’s low strike was held by de Gea.

Dalot made another superb defensive header, with Antonio looming, before de Gea was finally tested, and equal to the task, twice in quick succession.

After 82 minutes, the United keeper tipped over a thundering hit from Antonio on the edge of the area and, seconds later, dived acrobatically to turn away a Kurt Zouma header.

The hosts would hold on, however, and substitute Fred might have added a late cushion when he headed a Scott McTominay cross against the post.

Still, there was injury-time drama, firsts when Jarrod Bowen struck a great chance against Maguire’s legs and then when Pablo Fornals’ ferocious drive was well saved, again, by de Gea.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 8; Dalot 8, Maguire 5, Martinez 9, Shaw 6; Casemiro 7, Eriksen 8 (Fred 78, 6); Elanga 5 (McTominay 60, 6), Fernandes 6, Rashford 8; Ronaldo 5. Substitutes (not used) Malacia, Sancho, Pellistri, Bishop, Dubravka, van de Beek, Garnacho.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6 (Areola 45, 6); Kehrer 6, Dawson 7, Zouma 5, Cresswell 7; Soucek 6, Rice 7; Bowen 6, Downes 5 (Fornals 77, 5), Benrahma 6; Scamacca 7 (Antonio 56, 7). Substitutes (not used) Johnson, Coufal, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson.

Referee: C Kavanagh 6 Ends