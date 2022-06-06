Top 14 drilldown: La Rochelle and Toulouse locked on a collision course

Castres and Montpellier qualified directly for the semi-finals at Nice’s Allianz Riviera in two weeks. The former will face the winner of Toulouse-La Rochelle, and the latter the winner of Bordeaux-Racing 92.
Toulouse's French centre Antoine Dupont (L) fights for the ball with Biarritz Olympique's Mathieu Hirigoyen during Sunday's French Top14 game at the Ernest-Wallon stadium

James Harrington

The Top 14 season ended with a seven-match simultaneous kick-off bang that decided crucial top and bottom-of-the-table matters.

As a relieved Brive fullback Thomas Laranjeira said after his side’s important survival-ensuring win over Stade Francais: “Everything is complicated in the Top 14. One day from the end no one knew who would finish in the top two, the top six or who would end up 13th.” 

Here, then, are the results from the final round of the regular season.

And those results mean the final table looks like this.

Perpignan, meanwhile, head to Mont-de-Marsan for the promotion-relegation play-off.

This is how the knockout phase of the Top 14 season pans out over the next three weeks.

European winners’ battle 

New European champions La Rochelle - a first star modestly emblazoned on their shirts for the first time - started the final weekend of the season in fourth, beat Challenge Cup winners Lyon 29-26 on the road … and ended the season in fifth.

The reason: Toulouse’s bonus-point in their win over Biarritz moved them level on points, and - thanks to head-to-head results - meant they claimed fourth place. And that means the defending Top 14 champions will host the Champions Cup winners in next weekend’s barrage round.

It was an all-in end-to-end affair at Stade Gerland. Lyon opened the scoring via Dylan Cretin, in the fifth minute. Facundo Bosch got the visitors on the scoreboard six minutes later. But Josua Tuisova and Baptiste Couilloud gave the hosts a 19-5 halftime lead.

Joel Sclavi, Jules Favre and Uini Atonio touched down in the first 15 minutes of the second half to haul in and overtake the hosts. Yanis Charcosset snatched the lead back for Lyon, before Levani Botia turned the tables again.

Even then it wasn’t over. Lyon missed three scoring chances with the clock in the red. Under pressure, Noa Nakaitaci dropped the ball as he dived to score; moments later, Toby Arnold slipped and let go of the ball with the tryline beckoning and no defenders in sight; and - after a series of penalties - Cretin’s long arm wasn’t quite long enough as he reached for the line.

And so, coach Pierre Mignoni’s reign at Lyon ended after seven years and 215 matches. “I didn't see myself stopping today,” he admitted. “What I remember after seven years is that the audience has grown in number. It means that the team has grown. I am very proud to have won a title. It's going to lead to more.” 

Parra, Lopez farewell 

Mathematically, Clermont had a shot at the play-offs heading into their final match at home to Montpellier. They were more realistic, setting their target on securing Champions Cup qualification - even if it meant missing out on the play-offs for the first time since 2018.

Even if they had picked up the try-scoring bonus they needed to have a chance of reaching the top six - always a near-impossible task against Montpellier this season - other results they needed to go their way didn’t. As it was, Clermont’s 20-15 win, a send-off for departing halfback partners Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez, meant they finished seventh and ensured a seat at European rugby’s top table next season.

Head coach Jono Gibbes said: “It was our responsibility to deliver a big performance. I am satisfied with the qualification for the Champions Cup but there are still big regrets to have missed the final phase of the Top 14.

“This must be the basis for us. It's hard to accept, because we had chances, but we lacked quality at key times. It wasn't a lack of effort or attitude. We have a good group but we need to improve our rugby next season, that's for sure.”

The losing bonus, meanwhile, was enough for Montpellier - Top 14 leaders at the start of the night - to hold on to a top two place, and its bye to the semi-finals in Nice, where they will face the winner of Bordeaux v Racing 92.

Toulouse party cruise 

Toulouse were always going to win their final match of the regular season, at home against already relegated Biarritz in front of a partying Ernest Wallon. They were always going to get the bonus point they needed to bag home advantage in the barrage round.

They bagged the try bonus - for scoring three tries more than their opponents - before the first half was out, despite a defiance try on 30 minutes from the visitors’ Mathieu Hirigoyen.

And the party started. Toulouse scored on 42, 46, 52, and 57 minutes. Then there was a lull. And then they scored again on 71, 73, 75 and 79 minutes. All told, they ran in 12 tries, 10 of them converted - including suitably cheered ones for the retiring Joe Tekori and Maxime Medard - to take the final score to 80-7.

Tekori even stepped up to take two successful conversions - including for Medard’s try out wide on the wing. It was that kind of night.

It was enough for forwards coach Jean Bouilhou to describe Toulouse’s up-and-down season as “not too bad”.

“I think we have paid dearly for the international period, especially the two games against Stade Francais,” he said. “We are not going to redo the season today. It's still pretty good to have a home play-off … against La Rochelle.

“They are European champions. They have a title in their pocket and we have a title to defend - we can expect a great match. It should be an even match between two very good teams who have won three titles in the last two seasons.” Double jeopardy 

The league maths behind Racing 92 v Toulon was simple. It was winner takes all. In the end, Racing did just that, leaving Toulon with nothing - not even a Champions Cup place - to show for their late-season heroics.

The visitors had started the brighter, two Louis Carbonel penalties and a converted Duncan Paia’aua try giving them a 13-8 halftime lead - and something to cheer about for the 1,000 Toulon fans who had made the long trip to the Paris suburbs.

But Juan Imhoff’s second-half touchdown, two minutes after France captain Charles Ollivon was sin-binned for taking out Teddy Thomas in the air, gave the hosts the lead with less than 20 minutes left. It was enough to settle the match, which ended 21-16, despite a late push from Toulon.

The hosts’ backrow Ibrahim Diallo - a possible July tourist to Japan - described the match as ‘a cockfight’. He wasn’t wrong.

Toulon coach Franck Azema added: “It's a lot of disappointment, frustration. After so much effort throughout the season to come here and die like that... Last week (in the Challenge Cup final against Lyon) we were taken on the commitment. It was not the case against Racing. I am proud of the investment and commitment they have shown over the past few months. They gave it their all tonight - until the last minute, with the opportunity to take the lead. You lose everything, including qualifying for the Champions Cup. It's double jeopardy.”

Made it, ma! Top of the league!

Castres have won more matches than any other side in the Top 14 (17), and lost fewer (eight). They’ve sat in the top six for 24 of 26 weeks.

And they ended the season with five wins in a row, picking up 14 points out of a possible 15 in their last three outings to finish - for the first time ever - at the top of the regular season table, and book - for the first time ever - direct passage to the semi-finals, in Nice.

Sunday’s 26-16 win at Pau wasn’t their best display, even though it started with a bang as Vilimoni Botitu scored the opening try inside 30 seconds - the fastest of the season. But it was workmanlike. Julien Dumora added a second try and a drop goal, while the ageless Benjamin Urdapilleta landed two conversions and three penalties.

But - despite the crosshead here - head coach Pierre Henry Broncan’s post-match words suggest no White Heat madness has overtaken Castres. “I am satisfied with qualification to the semi-final, but I think we lacked rhythm,” he said afterwards. “We didn't play a great game of rugby. So we will prepare hard in order to be more present.” 

Brive make no mistake 

The odds were in Brive’s favour heading into the weekend. They were 12th, three points clear of Perpignan, in the relegation play-off spot. But head coach Jeremy Davidson knew there was no room for error at Stade Francais.

So, with one eye on the progress of the match between Perpignan and Bordeaux, Brive set about making no mistakes, going in at halftime 20-10 in front, and eventually winning 33-10.

They were helped by an already safe Stade side that seemed, at best, woefully disinterested. Gonzalo Quesada, at least, didn’t try to mitigate the hosts’ performance: “I did not expect to be so far away. I'm disappointed with how we were dominated and the image we gave once again. That's not what we said to each other during the week.

“There are zero excuses. We were defending the Stade Francais jersey and we could do much better. On nights like this, it hurts a lot to see the game we played.” 

Brive fullback Laranjeira, who contributed 18 points off the tee, described the emotions in the happier changing room. “We’ve won another year in the Top 14 - everything we hoped for. We're going to make the most of this moment … then we're going to get ready for another season in the Top 14.” 

Perpignan heroics in vain 

Losing a match - especially one with a semi-final place at stake against a side 12 places below you in the league - could be considered careless. But Bordeaux’s 22-15 loss at Perpignan was their 10th defeat in 12 matches, hinting that not everything is quite as positive as the admittedly tempered “we’ve qualified” words from club president Laurent Marti in Monday’s Midi Olympique suggest.

Manager Christophe Urios wasn’t about to mince his words after watching his side’s shapeless performance at Stade Aime Giral meant that Bordeaux now have a barrage-round match at home against Racing 92 next weekend: “We didn’t deserve to finish in the top two with our results in the second half of the season,” he said. “There will be a reckoning because otherwise we will lose in the barrage."

Perpignan had done all they could to avoid finishing in the 13th relegation play-off place. But, despite beating the side that started the match second in the table, Brive’s win at Stade Francais meant their efforts were in vain. They now face a promotion-relegation play-off at losing ProD2 finalists Mont-de-Marsan on Sunday.

Head coach Patrick Arlettaz had a blunt message for Stade coach Gonzalo Quesada: “My players showed what real rugby is. Show our match to Stade Francais... We understand why the side with the biggest budget in the Top 14 has not qualified [for the play-offs].” 

No Top 14 survival-chasing side has won the relegation play-off since they were introduced in 2018. That losing streak could very well end on Sunday.

