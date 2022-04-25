Top 14 drilldown: Teddy's Racing 92 farewell, Toulon's bounce back, Montpellier running on fumes

The Top 14 returned after the European fortnight to great end-of-season expectations. Some sides - Castres, Racing and Toulon - enhanced their play-off hopes. Others - Pau and Clermont - saw them just about vanish. Promoted Perpignan and Biarritz, meanwhile, fundamentally confirmed their bottom-two finishes.

Here, then, are the results of the 23rd weekend of the season.

Clean sheet pour le @CastresRugby 🚧 Le @racing92 s'offre la seule victoire à 5 points du weekend 🖐️ Le @RCTofficiel a enflammé le Vélodrome 🔥 et le choc au sommet a tenu toutes ses promesses 👏

The table looks like this. With three rounds to go, there’s still plenty to play for. Montpellier and Bordeaux have as good as qualified for the play-offs - 69 points wasn’t quite enough in the 2020/21 campaign - then perm four from six sides, seven if you’re a Clermont fan, for the remaining places.

Plus que trois journées avant la fin... ⌛️ Podium, Top 6 et maintien, il y a du suspense à tous les étages de ce classement ! 😱

‘Average’ good enough for Stade Francais.

Neither of the weekend’s two Top 14 early afternoon kick-offs this weekend will feature in future league marketing campaigns or TV rights tender packages. But both had big influences on club ambitions.

When Stade Francais v Pau kicked off, the hosts’ hopes of a play-off place had already vanished. By the end of the match, which Stade won 21-18, the visitors’ ambitions had dipped to near-zero.

Pau backrow Martin Puech wasn’t quite ready to accept the whole inconvenient truth straight after the match. “The top six is a fading dream,” he admitted. “We were simply poor in too many areas. We are disappointed to have delivered such pale copy. If we had been more precise, the match would have been within our reach.”

🎙 Martin Puech : « On a été mauvais tout simplement, dans beaucoup de secteurs. On est très déçus d'avoir rendu une copie aussi pâle. Si on avait mis un peu plus de précision, le match aurait été à notre portée. »

But Pau are eight points and four places off the pace, with matches against Racing 92, Toulon, and Castres to come. Even if they win all three - two of those remaining games are at home - they are highly unlikely to gain all that ground.

Stade boss Gonzalo Quesada described the match as ‘average’, but said his players “did what was needed” to win a match decided by a 75th-minute Nicolas Sanchez penalty.

“We knew that we were not going to play well against Pau,” he said, somewhat worryingly, “but there was room to find better solutions. We still have these nervy moments - that’s our big project [for next season].”

The rain in Castres fell mainly on Clermont’s hopes

Four kicks were the highlights of a game so dour it’s best to focus on what the 12-0 result means rather than anything that happened on the pitch.

Much of the match was played in a heavy rainstorm that started an hour before kick-off and drenched the pitch, players, fans, and the town. Handling was difficult bordering on impossible. It was a day for suffocating defence - a Castres speciality: they have conceded just 48 points and four tries at Pierre Fabre in five matches.

With play-off places at stake, Castres and Clermont did what they had to. They kicked high. And kicked long. And sought to profit from inevitable knock-ons. Castres did. Clermont didn’t.

The hosts won’t care that this game will be consigned to the pit of things too dull to register as history. Four points for the win - they’re 20 games unbeaten in the Top 14 at home - consolidates their place in the top six, with matches against Perpignan, Biarritz and Pau to come.

Clermont will care more about the fact they have slipped to ninth and are five points adrift of the sixth-and final play-off place. Their Top 14 ambitions now rely on three big wins against Stade Francais, Biarritz and Montpellier - and favours from rivals.

Les Clermontois doivent désormais gagner leurs trois derniers matches et espérer...

Plisson begins laying ghosts to rest

Ronan O’Gara rested La Rochelle’s Slammers Uini Atonio, Grégory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty, as well as Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Ihaia West, Brice Dulin and Dany Priso for Saturday’s Top 14 return against Perpignan.

It’s been a good few weeks for O’Gara’s end-of-season planning. The big Champions Cup round-of-16 first-leg win over Bordeaux allowed him to give Wiaan Liebenberg, Jules Favre, Jérémy Sinzelle, Pierre Bourgarit, and Will Skelton a break for the return match.

It also meant he played Jules Plisson at 10. It’s fair to say the out-half has had struggles this season - he spoke honestly about his “very tough season mentally” after the match - and he wasn’t perfect in his first Top 14 start since early December - it was just his fourth appearance in a matchday 23 since then.

La Rochelle's Dillyn Leyds (C) runs with ball on his way to score a try against Perpignan at the Marcel-Deflandre stadium

But he scored 10 of La Rochelle’s points in a workmanlike 32-16 win that would have been improved by a bonus point.

“The first 10 minutes, I was a little tense,” he admitted. “And then you take a contact, two contacts, you make a pass and it comes as you go.”

“Sometimes I thought “maybe it's my turn now” and it wasn't. Frankly, it's a season – which isn't over – that’s been very tough mentally but I didn't give up. When a decision is made you have to accept it, keep your head held high.”

Another Teddy two

Teddy Thomas wants to leave Racing 92 at the end of the season for La Rochelle with more than memories. He wants titles, too.

“I have been here for eight years and I do not allow myself to say that I won a title in 2016 because I was injured that year,” he said, before scoring twice on Saturday to help Racing to a 40-7 bonus-point win over Biarritz. “Yoan [Tanga], me and the others [who are leaving], we all want to win something. We’re giving 100% to leave this club on a high.”

READY, TEDDY: Racing's Teddy Thomas runs for a try during the French Top14 rwi nocver Biarritz

It’s the third time in four matches that Thomas has scored twice. He now has nine tries in 11 outings in another injury hit season, as he bids, ironically, to impress the national selectors and - at the same time - avoid selection for France’s July tour of Japan.

Fabien Galthie has said he will not pick players involved in the Top 14 final on June 24 for the two-Test tour. If Thomas gets his way, he’ll be involved in that match, and won’t be going to Japan. But if he continues doing his try-scoring job as well as he currently is, he’ll be hard for the selectors to ignore later in the year.

Thomas, 28, has missed out on two World Cups, and believes his last chance is France 2023. Right now, he’s going the right way about getting there.

Lyon’s ‘best away day’

Lyon’s outgoing head coach Pierre Mignoni described his side’s win at Brive as “our best away game” of the season after Leo Berdeu kicked them to a 31-17 on-the-road victory.

🔜 Prochain étape : #LOUMHR au Matmut Stadium de Gerland samedi prochain (15h)

It’s possible there’s some bias in Mignoni’s comments, given it followed what he had described as their “worst home performance” in defeat against Toulon the other side of the “band-aid” Challenge Cup round-of-16 win over Worcester.

But there’s no denying Lyon were much improved - tactically, strategically and mentally on a rainsoaked afternoon in the Correze. They were led by their halfbacks, Baptiste Couilloud and Berdeu - who ran a match worthy of older, more experienced heads.

Mignoni noticed: “To win these matches, you don’t have to always play well but accept being ugly. Our young halfbacks both like to attack, carry the ball, score tries from 80 metres but you have to know how to play matches like this.”

Berdeu kicked 26 of Lyon’s total 31 points, punishing each and every ounce of Brive indiscipline, which quickly spread to the lineouts and breakdown.

𝘌𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 3 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘦 💪🏻

📸 AFP

Brive captain Saïd Hirèche admitted: “We got into trouble alone with the lineout and our indiscipline … We were frustrated, angry at not being able to put our game in place.

“Our pride has been stung but we don't have time to cry because we now have to switch to our next game against Perpignan.”

That’ll be a nervy game at Stade Aime Giral…

“We’re still alive”

Rendez-vous sur Canal+ pour suivre ce choc @RCTofficiel - @StadeToulousain

Gabin Villiere said it best after his 71st-minute try - an impressive show of strength to hold off three defenders and the touchline and finish a lovely move - handed Toulon a 19-15 win over Toulouse in front of a near 65,000 crowd Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

Le record d'affluence, c'est grâce à 𝐕𝐎𝐔𝐒 🔥

“If we had lost this match, it would have been difficult to keep a glimmer of hope [of reaching the play-offs],” he told Canal Plus immediately after the match. “It was very difficult but we had a good second half where we only conceded three points.

“There are three matches left, they will be three big matches. But we're still alive.”

Toulon's French flanker captain Charles Ollivon after their 19-15 win over Toulouse at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille

A remarkable second-half-of-the-season turnaround has seen Toulon climb to eighth, three points off the play-off places heading into those last three Top 14 matches - trips to Bordeaux and Racing, and a home match against Pau - in confident mood, with seven wins in their last 10 and four in their last five. They also face a Challenge Cup quarter-final against London Irish.

Une victoire, 𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐋𝐄 🔴⚫️

Toulouse are possibly quietly happy with their defensive bonus after resting several players vital to the defence of their titles, including Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

They may be resigned to doing the Top 14 play-off phase the hard way, but with their three remaining regular season games against La Rochelle, Brive and Biarritz, they will back themselves to get there.

Human, after all

The clues were there. After a 10-match unbeaten Top 14 run from October to March, Montpellier lost at Castres and Toulouse, and scraped past Toulon at the GGL.

Reasonable wins at home to Biarritz and at Perpignan papered over the cracks, and the Harlequins’ Champions Cup double thriller made us forget - but Philippe Saint-Andre’s side looked tired.

Backs coach Jean-Baptiste Elissalde admitted as much in the week leading up to Sunday’s dramatic 22-23 loss at home to second-placed Bordeaux. “We are in a trough physiologically because I believe that we’ve used up a lot of energy on the way,” he told local TV show ViaRugby.

Their fatigue was, ultimately, exploited by a Bordeaux side coming into the match on a run of eight defeats in nine matches. The visitors got off to a perfect start, hooker Maxime Lamothe stepping fly-half Paolo Garbisi en route to a dramatic 50m score after just five minutes.

🤩 @UBBrugby

Even so, they needed a nerveless Maxime Lucu penalty in the final minute to secure the win after Florian Verhaeghe had crashed over in the 75th-minute to give the hosts the lead for the first time.

Bordeaux boss Christophe Urios said: “For two months we have lost a lot of matches like that. We manage to reverse the trend but it's only one game. After two tough European Cup matches, that has done us good.”

L'hommage du @MHR_officiel à ses anciens François Trinh-Duc et Louis Picamoles pour leur retour à Montpellier 💙

Montpellier’s end-of-season plans have not been helped by news scrum-half Cobus Reinach needs surgery on a dislocated shoulder. It’s reported he’ll be sidelined for about four months, so South Africa will face Wales without him in July.