Top 14 drilldown: O'Gara in the wars while Barrett heaps more misery on Biarritz

The Top 14 heads into the two-week European break in a cliffhanger position - after the league’s derby weekend raised more questions than answers.

A win on the road Toulon, a decisive clock-in-the-red penalty for La Rochelle, five points at home for Clermont and a blood-and-bone victory for Castres mean that - with four rounds of the regular season remaining - seven points separate Ronan O’Gara’s Rochelais, in third, from ninth-placed Toulon.

Crucially Toulon are five points behind Racing, who climbed into the final play-off place with a big win over Stade Francais. Only two sides - Montpellier in 2017 and Castres in 2018 - have reached the post-season when they were that far off the pace after the 22nd weekend.

At the other end of the table, Biarritz are already hanging onto survival by the fingernails of pure mathematics, while Perpignan’s hopes of avoiding the relegation play-off game are all-but over.

It’s almost impossible to see the Catalans making up the eight points they need to overtake Brive - who they face at Aime Giral on April 30.

As for the Pau, Stade Francais and Brive, their season is as good as run - though the latter will feel they’re too close to Perpignan for comfort. That meeting at the end of April may yet prove decisive.

Toulouse ‘could do better’

“We are capable of doing much better,” Antoine Dupont admitted after Toulouse got nothing out of their 90-minute trip along the N126 to Castres, losing a defensive bonus point when Ben Botica slotted a penalty with the clock in the red to take the final score to 19-13.

“Very important deadlines are coming,” he added. “The European Cup next week and, where we are in the standings, we won't have much room for error in our last four Top 14 games. We're going to have to raise the bar.”

Toulouse won the try count two-one in a stereotypical derby on Saturday, and - but for a knock-on from Thibault Flament - could have had a third following another Dupont moment of social media-worthy brilliance.

But Castres weren’t about to let their unbeaten Top 14 home run - which now stands at 19 matches - be broken.

Two Botica penalties, another from scrum-half Jeremy Fernandez, a Julien Dumora drop goal, and a try from Gaetan Barlot gave the hosts the win over a near full-bore Toulouse 23.

“A derby is never pretty,” Pierre-Henry Broncan said afterwards. “A derby is won.”

Never a truer word and all that. Not that the fans cared.

Presidential anger

Biarritz have long been in the relegation hotseat. They are 11 points adrift of 13th-placed Perpignan and 18 behind 12th-placed Brive. With a maximum 20 left up for grabs, the power of maths alone is preventing their relegation being officially called. At Montpellier last weekend, they played with the freedom of a side with nothing to lose.

🏉 Plein de détermination et de réalisme, les Béarnais s'imposent à Aguilera !



On Saturday, they froze at home against Pau. They were 23-0 down at halftime, eventually losing 19-42, with former Munster Academy player Eoghan Barrett scoring one of Pau’s five tries.

Biarritz were second best all over the park. Their dismal performance prompted harsh words from president Jean-Baptiste Aldige. “I am not upset, I am very angry,” he said. “For three years I have defended, against all odds, my staff or players. Even off the record. Today, I'm close to naming names, but I won't. I'm ashamed. What happened today cannot continue.”

Five needed points

Morgan Parra admitted after last weekend’s defeat at Toulon, that Clermont could afford no more slip-ups in their bid for the play-offs.

This week, they picked up five vital league points, beating Brive 41-10 at Stade Marcel Michelin.

Combined with other results, the bonus-point win means Clermont can still claim play-off ambitions. It won’t be easy, as Parra admitted: “Like every year it's going to be a very difficult Championship to get into the top six and it's going to be decided on the last day.”

But they have a shot, with trips to Castres and Biarritz and home games against Stade Francais and Montpellier - though their Champions Cup hopes took a hit after Damian Penaud was helped off the pitch with a sprained ankle.

For Brive, managing the rest of the season will be harder than expected, after they lost four players to injury - and ended the match with both scrum-halves on the pitch, a fly-half at fullback and a backrow on the wing. Guillaume Galletier left on a stretcher after being knocked out attempting a tackle - later tweeting that he was being well cared for.

They are seven points ahead of Perpignan. It should be enough.

Old boss beats the new boss

Next season, Toulon coach Franck Azema will report to new sporting director Pierre Mignoni - a partnership sold as a Top 14 coaching dream team.

After a slow start - not helped by injuries or ongoing backroom problems - Azema is getting something approaching the best out of his side. They have picked up 20 points out of the last 25 to drag themselves to five points of the play-off places. They’re now looking up, at an admittedly unlikely play-off challenge, rather than down at the relegation zone.

Azema enjoyed a memorable win over his future boss on Saturday, as Toulon beat Mignoni’s Lyon 43-10 at Stadium Gerland - Julien Heriteau scored twice, while Cheslin Kolbe, Facundo Isa and Gabin Villiere chipped in with one, as they ran five tries in response to Baptiste Couilloud’s early touchdown.

Lyon were well beaten in all areas. More than once, they seemed helpless against a side that was definitely up for the game. In defeat, they dropped out of the play-off places. If they fail to climb back into the top six, this performance will be seen as more than just a catalyst.

Afterwards, Mignoni said: “[It’s] difficult to find an explanation. It's the first time I've seen this coaching Lyon. I didn’t recognise my team… Now, we have to see how we are going to get up, how we are going to react as a team, as a group.”

Guirado denied

Guilhem Guirado was denied the chance to thank the crowd at Perpignan, by a tactical decision coach Philippe Saint-Andre later admitted was clumsy.

The Montpellier hooker, entering the final weeks of his playing career, did not return to the pitch at Stade Aime Giral - where his career started in 2005 - after the break, with the entire front row was swapped over at halftime.

There is still enough romance in rugby for the coach to have to admit he could have given Guirado a few more minutes so he could get the recognition he deserved on his final appearance at his first professional home ground.

"I made a management mistake,” Saint-Andre said. “Guilhem deserved five more minutes to get an ovation … He should have been applauded one last time in this fabulous arena."

As for Guirado, he diplomatically avoided the question…

🗨️ "Je préfère ne pas en parler"



Guilhem Guirado a moyennement apprécié d'avoir été sorti à la mi-temps lors de son grand retour à Perpignan 😕



▶️ https://t.co/hYd4BeT6kX pic.twitter.com/soezVnrlDb — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) April 3, 2022

Montpellier have not played well in victory against either of the Top 14’s bottom two sides in the past two weekends.

Biarritz were in the lead at the GGL at halftime last week, and Perpignan were level-pegging until a Thomas Darmon interception just outside his own 22 ended with Janse van Rensberg crashing over to give Montpellier a lead they scarcely deserved. A Paolo Garbisi penalty made the final 23-13 score a flattering one for the leaders.

No love lost

Ronan O’Gara probably isn’t on Christophe Urios’s Christmas card list. And he probably isn’t losing any sleep over it.

The La Rochelle head coach and his opposite number with Bordeaux had a contretemps on the sidelines at a sold-out Stade Chaban Delmas on Saturday.

Images suggest Urios tapped O’Gara on the face as they clashed after the latter had strayed onto the pitch.

O’Gara smiled-off the incident, telling Canal Plus immediately after the match that the incident was ‘nothing serious - it’s rugby’.

But Urios later said: “He annoyed me - he does it every time. The guy is unbearable. I’m sorry that the fourth and fifth officials didn't do their job … Are you telling me that it must go to committee? But I don't care, it's over. I moved on. I don't care about him."

Christophe Urios : "On a manqué de réalisme même si on a été juste tactiquement. Malgré certaines absences on a réussi à rivaliser physiquement. C'est une défaite cruelle mais il faut repartir au combat. Digérer et repartir, c'est la seule recette que je connaisse".#ILOVEUBB pic.twitter.com/imWk5wh8LI — UBB Rugby (@UBBrugby) April 2, 2022

The pair have plenty of time to kiss and make-up. Saturday’s Top 14 derby was the first of three matches between the two sides in as many weekends - they play each other in the two-leg Champions Cup round-of-16 tie.

‘Unbearable’ O’Gara has the early advantage, after Ihaia West’s 81st-minute penalty gave La Rochelle a 16-15 win on the road at the end of a fast-and-furious derby that was well handled by referee Nika Amashukeli, who calmly nipped on-pitch early niggle in the bud.

But the league’s disciplinary committee will likely have the last word. Urios has form for this sort of thing. He was handed a four-week touchline ban for a similar incident involving Fabien Galthie in 2017, and clashed with Didier Bes in 2021 - and O’Gara’s record isn’t exactly blemish-free.

Stade crash

Any lingering hopes Stade Francais had of a late charge to the play-offs as good as ended as they suffered their worst-ever derby defeat, as they lost 53-20 at Racing 92 in the first of three weekends of matches between the two sides.

There was little hint of the second-half five-try demolition job Racing would inflict on their visitors at halftime, with the scores apparently settled at a derby-tight 15-13, with a promise of more of the same in the second 40.

But the floodgates opened after Teddy Thomas darted over for his second of the evening after 43 minutes. Four more tries followed - plus one for a thoroughly shocked Stade Francais - before referee Andrew Brace called time.

Stade Francais’ coach Gonzalo Quesada was clearly angry afterwards - but still tried to dig through to something, anything, that resembled a positive.

It was hard to find, and he retreated to tried-and-tested platitudes that are increasingly hard to swallow. “We are still a team under construction,” he insisted of a side he has managed since July 2020. “We have to become more stable. We have to be ready for high level performances. Sometimes losses like that are a blessing in disguise.

“We know what we have to do. We will not waste the Champions Cup."

Stade play Racing in the round-of-16 Champions Cup tie over the next two weekends. It’s easy to see which side will be the favourites to reach the last eight.