Top14 drilldown: Ronan O'Gara vows: 'Our best rugby is ahead of us'

France’s Top 14 kicked back into action on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the national side had laid their Scotland Six Nations ghost to rest in Murrayfield. It meant there was something of a party atmosphere at five of the seven home grounds this weekend - which had opened early to allow fans to enjoy the international in Edinburgh on their big screens.

And that may, in part, also account for the fact that all-but-one match was won by the home side.

Happy fans make happy players and all that.

Here are the results from the weekend’s full programme of matches:

And here’s the table. Toulon are - just - at the head of a group of three that’s falling off the back of the pack. They have games in hand, but need to close that gap soon. La Rochelle, meanwhile, have edged their way to the gates of the play-off places. And it’s suddenly got much tighter right at the top…

L'@UBBrugby s'accroche à la première place 🧗 le @MHR_officiel et le @LeLOURugby sont en embuscade 🕵️ et pas de changement en bas du classement !

Biarritz pride restored, but fall still looks inevitable

Following their 65-19 humiliation at Stade Francais last weekend, bottom-of-the-table Biarritz headed to Lyon with nothing to lose - and left with pride restored. Unfortunately, pride is worth precisely zero league points - there’s no artistic merit score in the Top 14. And they left Lyon with precisely none of those, either, after going down 34-15 and remain five points adrift of 13th and seven adrift of relative safety.

Le LOU l'emporte 34-15 face au Biarritz Olympique.

"We learned from our previous performance," Biarritz’s manager Shaun Sowerby said. “Stade Français was also on a big day a week ago, which exaggerated the gap. This evening, we saw a team in the effort, which fought until the end. The failure against Stade Français should be the exception, not the rule.”

He urged his side to confirm their performance next week - when they host 12th-placed Toulon at Parc des Sports Aguilera, their first home match since the controversial win over La Rochelle on February 6.

▶️ https://t.co/2CIbCLGkrZ

Since then, the gas and water supply has been turned off at Biarritz’s stadium, as a long-standing row between the club and local authorities rumbles on.

Club president Jean-Baptiste Aldige poked the problem by publicly thanking Lyon ‘for the hot showers’ on Twitter.

A hot reception will be more useful to Biarritz than hot water…

La Rochelle’s ‘best rugby is to come’

Ronan O’Gara wants to use La Rochelle’s second away win of the season - the 22-16 scoreline decided in the 77th minute of a high-tension match at Pau - to kickstart his side’s season, 18 matches in.

He has previously pointed out it’s better to be good at the business end of the season rather than the beginning.

💯 Arrivé en 2017, @BourgaritP disputera son 100ème match en Jaune et Noir ce samedi 27 février, sur la pelouse de la @SectionPaloise !



🆗 Il deviendra officiellement Centurion du Stade Rochelais ! #FievreSR 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ksURN4MDWb — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) February 25, 2022

“Our season started last week,” he told reporters. “We did the job against Clermont, and we did it again this week against Pau. We did not kill the match at 6-14 - if we had been at the top of our game, we would have done that.

“I told the players that our season started last Saturday. We understood that we had no more jokers. Our best rugby is ahead of us.”

Pau, as is their habit, made La Rochelle work hard for their win. Jordan Joseph - fresh from his first senior France call-up - dragged the hosts back into the game with a 56th-minute try, and it remained in the balance until Wiaan Liebenberg, who this week announced he will retire at the end of the season, crashed over three minutes from time.

Flu-hit Perpignan ‘got what they deserved’

“Last week, we were frustrated because we felt that we had not got what we deserved. This time we got what we deserved. We were dominated in the scrum from the start. We lacked a bit of everything, conviction, commitment, spirit, fight. We were wrong.”

La passe magnifique de Morgan Parra pour le doublé de Thomas Roziere ! 😍 #ASMUSAP pic.twitter.com/LhkJCrRRi5 — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) February 26, 2022

Perpignan coach Patrick Arlettaz did not, could not, mince his words after his side were hammered 52-12 at Clermont to remain stuck in the relegation play-off place - at the end of a spiritless performance in defeat at Marcel Michelin that smacked of resignation and a no little fatalism. Their past two matches have been, in all ways, the reverse of Biarritz.

(©) Baptiste Lhuilier #hemtornat #top14 #rugby

The numbers speak for themselves. Perpignan were penalised 15 times, had only 38% possession - and when they did get hold of the ball, travelled less than half the distance with it as their opponents.

𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻, 𝗹𝗮 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗿

Clermont 52 – @usap_officiel 12



✍️Le compte rendu de la rencontre ⤵️https://t.co/n0kJzgGnkg pic.twitter.com/ihuUexDouS — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) February 26, 2022

Flu had hit the Catalans preparations - the coaches had to change the teamsheet four times in the days leading up to the match - but captain Damian Chouly, a former Clermont favourite, who briefly lit up a dismal afternoon with a try - refused to use it as an excuse: “We are used to last-minute changes with Covid. Especially since the changes that were made were experienced players, so I don't think that disturbed us,” he said.

Teddy’s back!

Of the six tries scored in the last 28 minutes at La Defense Arena, four were scored by hosts Racing 92 as they slammed the door on the outside-shot dreams of a first success at Jacky Lorenzetti’s Stately Pleasure Dome for visitors Castres and extended their own Top 14 winning run to six.

But this was as much a tale of Castres’ long-standing indiscipline - they shipped two yellow cards, and slipped two tries to interceptions - and missed chances that decided the 45-25 outcome.

The visitors’ Ben Botica missed three out of five shots at goal, while the hosts’ Maxime Machenaud and Antoine Gibert landed eight, including four penalties, to keep Racing’s noses in front even when they were three-one down on the try-count.

But Castres’ attack coach David Darricarrere - who is driving the visitors’ gameplan - saw positives in the defeat. “To make mistakes you have to create chances - and we want to create chances,” he said.

Nervy Toulon ‘too timid’ to win at Brive

“We were too timid to take our chances, we played with the handbrake on. We stayed locked in a pattern when we needed to let go. We have become easy to defend.”

Toulon coach Franck Azema normally finds the mot diplomatique when he fronts up to the media after a match. But after their 17-10 loss at survival rivals Brive, there were none.

“We lacked a lot of things: rigour in defense, discipline, precision, accuracy in our alignment. There are far too many sectors where we are average and in the end we cannot hope to bring back points,” he said bluntly.

🏉 Brive reçoit Toulon, maintenant sur @canalplus

Juita Wainiqolo’s mazy, try-scoring solo effort apart, this was a match to forget for a Toulon side that - on paper - had the beating of their hosts. Despite starting with Kolbe, Belleau, Carbonel, Wainiqolo, Serin, Parisse, Isa, Nakarawa, and du Preez, Toulon were surprisingly static and frustratingly short of ideas.

They were, as Azema admitted, ‘easy’ for a scrappy all-for-one, one-for-all team like Brive to keep at arm’s length. And the hosts were plenty smart enough to spot when points were there for the taking - Enzo Herve’s killer drop goal three minutes from time to deny Toulon a defensive bonus was as ice-cool as the visitors had been feverish since kick off.

Immense merci à nos supporters pour ce magnifique soutien ce soir au Stadium.

The result… Toulon remain stuck in 12th, two points clear of Perpignan in the relegation play-off place. But they’re now six points adrift of Pau, in 11th. Next week, Toulon head to bottom-of-the-table Biarritz. It’s not quite win or bust, but it’s not far off.

Montpellier’s near-perfect 10

Late on Sunday afternoon, Philippe Saint-Andre’s Montpellier eased past a lacklustre Stade Francais 30-3 at the GGL Stadium to briefly move level on points with Top 14 leaders Bordeaux.

The result means Montpellier have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 matches.

A clue to the eventual result came in the squad Gonzalo Quesada named for the match - without Sekou Macalou, Tolu Latu, Ngani Laumape, and Marcos Kremer - this trip to the southwest clearly wasn’t on his priority list.

“The score is not hard on us,” Joris Segonds admitted afterwards. “We deserved to take 30 points. We didn't play the match we had agreed to play between us.”

It could have been a noticeably different match. Zach Mercer’s 18th-minute try was superb - but the assistant referee missed a lineout call, while Stade’s 23-year-old winger Adrien Lapegue’s thought he had scored what would have been an equally superb try - Leo Barre’s chip-and-gather over the defence was a thing of joy - that was ruled out because his left foot brushed the line.

Zach Mercer scored this superb try for Montpellier in their #TOP14 match against Stade Francais yesterday evening ... but there should have been a lineoutpic.twitter.com/YO9eZu0BjC — James Harrington 🇺🇦 (@Jamesonrugby) February 28, 2022

“It’s hard for us to hide now,” Saint-Andre told reporters, acknowledging that Montpellier have drawn a target on their own backs with their winning streak. “We are confident; we are difficult to play.”

👀 Arrivée de nos Roses en images pour ce défi XXL !

Next week, they take their unbeaten run to Castres - a side that has not lost at home in 17 Top 14 games, a run dating back to December 2020. Something has to give.

Toulouse end losing streak

It wasn’t pretty. It was, given the Six Nations and injury selection issues of both teams, never going to be a high-scoring thrillfest. It was instead destined to be an intriguing, tight, fug of a match between champions Toulouse and Top 14 leaders Bordeaux.

Une victoire au courage qui fait du bien à nos 🔴⚫

“The match was tense but you expected something else?” Toulouse’s young scrum-half Baptiste Germain smiled afterwards. “It was tight, hard, the defences were in charge, but rugby is not just a beautiful game.”

👏👏👏

There was something entirely, messily, appropriate about the only try - Bordeaux’s Jean-Baptiste Dubie seizing on the capricious bounce of a rugby ball to score after it had skittered away from the foot of Maxime Medard in Toulouse’s in-goal area just six minutes in.

Revivez la victoire de nos Stadistes devant la #FamilleST 🤩⁰⁰



Bon visionnage ❤️🖤

After that, it was all about the boot. And the hosts’ Zack Holmes - who is joining Bordeaux at the end of the season - had the final word eight minutes from time, to take Toulouse into a decisive 12-11 lead to end a Top 14 losing streak going back six matches to November 27.

Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios - getting to grips with a third defeat in a row - welcomed the losing bonus point that kept them at the top of the table with their lead reduced to a single point, but admitted he was, “Frustrated with the result because we had the means to do better.”

He added: “I was disappointed with our rugby, especially on the set-piece. Either we lost the ball or we were penalised. It's a shame because we had the opportunity to cause them problems.”