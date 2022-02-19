Leinster go top with bonus point win over Ospreys

URC: Leinster 29 Ospreys 7

Leinster moved to the summit of the United Rugby Championship table with a convincing bonus-point victory against Ospreys at the RDS on Saturday.

Released from international duty for this fixture (along with second-row Ryan Baird), Jordan Larmour and Cian Healy were amongst the tries as Leo Cullen's men maintain their hunt for a fifth consecutive league title. Although Ulster will have a chance to leapfrog their interprovincial rivals when they visit Dragons in Newport Sunday, Leinster very much remain the team to beat in the competition.

When Ross Byrne - starting alongside his younger brother Harry - knocked over a routine penalty in the fourth minute, it seemed inevitable that additional scores would follow for the hosts. Their Welsh counterparts withstood intense attacking pressure from Leinster before their whitewash was eventually breached just past the first-quarter mark.

Racing onto Ross Byrne's delicate grubber kick, Larmour grounded just ahead of the dead-ball line to extend the eastern province's lead.

This looked set to be the catalyst for a dominant Leinster performance and moments after captain Luke McGrath had a similar effort ruled out, Healy touched down underneath a slew of bodies to help the hosts establish a 15-0 interval cushion.

While the second-quarter introduction of Limerick man Sean Cronin for his 200th Leinster appearance was greeted with rapturous applause, it was his fellow replacement James Lowe who lit up the Ballsbridge venue on 57 minutes.

Now fully recovered from a muscle injury that has kept him out of Ireland's Six Nations campaign to date, Lowe embarked on a lung-bursting run up the left-wing and crossed the whitewash in spectacular style.

Ospreys finally opened their account just past the hour mark with a converted score from 2017 Lions tourist Rhys Webb, though this was only a minor speed bump for Leinster.

Following much persistence, openside flanker Scott Penny claimed their fourth try - and in his second in as many games - with a powerful finish over the line in the 74th-minute.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries - J Larmour, C Healy, J Lowe, S Penny; Pens - R Byrne; Cons - R Byrne (3).

Scorers for Ospreys: Tries - R Webb; Cons - G Anscombe.

LEINSTER: J O'Brien; J Larmour, J Osborne, H Byrne, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa; R Molony, R Baird; M Moloney, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T Clarkson for Ala'alatoa (10-19, blood), P Dooley for Healy, R Ruddock for Moloney, J Lowe for Kearney (all 54), S Cronin for Tracy (55), N McCarthy for McGrath (62), Clarkson for Ala'alatoa, J Dunne for Baird (both 68), A Byrne for O'Brien (73).

OSPREYS: D Evans; K Giles, M Collins, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; B Davies, W Griffiths; E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris.

Replacements: E Taione for Parry, R Jones for Smith, R Henry for Botha, D Lydiate for Morris (all 55), G Anscombe for Myler (59), L Ashley for Davies, TT Wheeler for Williams (both 67). RM Williams for Webb (75).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).