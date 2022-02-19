Andy Farrell backs Italy’s right to remain in the Six Nations

Andy Farrell endorsed Italy’s right to remain in the Six Nations after championship organisers made it clear they were not discussing altering the current format.

The comments come in response to reports this week that South Africa was in talks to join the Northern Hemisphere competition from 2026. The world champions have committed to continuing in the Southern Hemisphere’s Rugby Championship for the time being but the links with the Six Nations brought Italy’s status in the tournament under further scrutiny with the options appearing to be expanding it to a Seven Nations or replacing the Azzurri with the Springboks.

Italy have not won a Six Nations match since 2015 and they will visit Dublin next looking to end a 34-game losing streak in the championship amid renewed debate over the introduction of promotion and relegation between it and the second tier Rugby Europe Championship, whose participants include Georgia, Russia, Spain and Portugal.

A statement from the organisers issued yesterday morning said: “Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”

Ireland head coach Farrell yesterday questioned whether a Seven Nations was even feasible.

“I don’t know how that would work,” he said. “Eight weeks in a competition is pretty long enough and the reason it’s eight weeks with the fallow weeks is because of the intensity of those games.

“If you bring in somebody like South Africa I don’t really see the intensity changing, do you? So I don’t know about that but anyway we’ll leave that to the powers that be to iron all that out.”

Farrell also suggested Italy were simply playing catch-up to their Six Nations rivals.

“If you look at the other countries in the Six Nations and their history, they’ve been at it a long time and they’ve built up their standards over the years, haven’t they? If you, for example, have a look at the French U20s who have been doing really well for the last few years and the benefit they’ve had through that, and then I look back to the Italian U20s last year and this year, and what they’re doing, they’re obviously growing something there as well.”