Marmion joins Connacht's 200 club

Jack Carty will skipper Connacht on his return from Irish camp as his half-back partner Kieran Marmion becomes the fifth player to make 200 appearances for the province when they face Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday evening (7.35pm).

Carty only played a couple of minutes off the bench against France for his first Irish cap since the World Cup in Japan in 2019 and will be hoping to help Connacht end a four-match losing run at a venue where they have never managed a victory.