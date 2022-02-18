Marmion joins Connacht's 200 club

Marmion follows in the footsteps of John Muldoon, Michael Swift, Denis Buckley and Tiernan O’Halloran in hitting the 200 mark for the province
Kieran Marmion 

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 15:27
John Fallon

Jack Carty will skipper Connacht on his return from Irish camp as his half-back partner Kieran Marmion becomes the fifth player to make 200 appearances for the province when they face Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday evening (7.35pm).

Carty only played a couple of minutes off the bench against France for his first Irish cap since the World Cup in Japan in 2019 and will be hoping to help Connacht end a four-match losing run at a venue where they have never managed a victory.

Marmion follows in the footsteps of John Muldoon, Michael Swift, Denis Buckley and Tiernan O’Halloran in hitting the 200 mark in a Connacht side which shows six changes from that which lost 32-12 away to Ulster last time out.

Hooker Dave Heffernan has also returned from Irish camp, with Jordan Duggan replacing Buckley at loosehead and Leva Fifita takes over from Oisin Dowling in the second row. The other change up front sees Cian Prendergast start in place of Conor Oliver. Aside from the return of Carty, the only other change at the back sees O’Halloran come into the side with John Porch switching to the left wing in place of Alex Wootton. 

SCARLETS: I Nicholas; T Rogers, J Williams, S Williams, R Conbeer; D Jones, D Blacker; S Thomas, D Hughes, S Lee; S Lousi, Morgan Jones; A Shingler, S Evans, S Kalamafoni. 

Replacements: Marc Jones, P Price, J Sebastian, J Price, C Tuipulotu, K Hardy, R Patchell, J Roberts.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan, D Heffernan, T Tuimauga; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle. 

Replacements: S Delahunt, G McGrath, J Aungier, E Masterson, A Papali’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

