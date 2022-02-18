Andy Farrell: France performance will 'stand for nothing' if lessons not learned

Andy Farrell believes it will be a wasted opportunity if Ireland’s defeat at Stade de France last Saturday does not prove to be a valuable learning experience for his players.

Ireland’s hopes of a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 were ended when France beat them 30-24 in Paris but the head coach has insisted his team are still in the mix for the championship title. Farrell has begun preparing for a third-round clash back against winless Italy in Dublin a week on Sunday with a two-day mini training camp while fringe members of the squad have been released back to their provinces for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship matches.

The 25 players who reconvened at the IRFU’s High-Performance Centre were on Friday involved in a training session with the Ireland U20s and the senior boss said it was an opportunity to start implement the lessons taken from last weekend’s defeat.

Asked if the loss to France was a valuable learning experience, Farrell said: “It has to be, otherwise it stands for nothing. We've had a good hit out against the U20s this morning and some of those learnings have been put into practice.

“I think the learning for us is that we make sure we put our game out there on the pitch under trying circumstances. Certainly in the first-half, I thought we could have been more accurate, more disciplined with how we play our game – inaccuracies which led to indiscipline etc.”

Ireland had lost starting hooker Rónan Kelleher to a shoulder injury after 25 minutes at Stade de France and Farrell confirmed the Leinster front-rower would not play any further part in this year’s Six Nations.

“It's disappointing for Rónan and for us. He has kicked off his international career with a bang. The more experience he keeps getting at this level, the better he's going to become.

“How Rónan deals with that injury as a young professional is going to help him down the track as well. Obviously him being out of the Six Nations will give other lads an opportunity to step forward.” Kelleher’s Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan came off the bench in Paris for his fourth Ireland cap following a Test debut against Japan last November and the 23-year-old looks likely to start against Italy at Aviva Stadium in nine days. Ulster’s Rob Herring has returned to the squad having missed the first two rounds with a calf injury and Connacht’s Dave Heffernan was called up to replace Kelleher.

“There is obviously some inexperience, but there is some talent that we are trying to give experience to,” Farrell added. “Rónan is obviously part of that and Dan is doing really well. It was a fantastic occasion for him going to Paris and playing so long there.

“There's competition for places and that's exactly what we want.” Ireland captain Johnny Sexton missed the France game with a hamstring strain sustained in training three days before the match with Joey Carbery promoted to the number 10 jersey but the head coach issued a positive update on Sexton’s recovery ahead of the Italy raining week.

“All good. He is going through his protocols, he joined in training yesterday. He is going through the end stages of rehab and we expect him to be fully fit next week.” Farrell said a decision would be made in full time on whether to give Carbery more time as the starting fly-half over the final three rounds.

“We will leave that to see how things unfold. But the experience was great for him. The feedback from that experience has been great for him.

“Again, today, we trained against the 20s and he put a few of those bits that we talked about onto the field today. It stands him in good stead, doesn't it, to push on with his career.”