Sean Cronin set to hit 200 milestone for Leinster

Limerick native Seán Cronin is set to make his 200th Leinster appearance at the RDS tomorrow evening as Leo Cullen's side take on Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship (kick-off 5pm).

Since joining from Connacht in 2011, Cronin has enjoyed remarkable success with the eastern province, winning no fewer than eight major trophies. He is named on the bench for the visit of the Welsh outfit to Ballsbridge - James Tracy retains his starting place at hooker - but the former Ardscoil Rís student is expected to see action at some point.