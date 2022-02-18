Hume return strengthens Ulster's hand

Hume returns from Ireland camp to resume his midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey for the trip to Dragons.
Ireland's James Hume 

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 13:02
Orla Bannon

Table-toppers Ulster have made eight changes to the team for Sunday’s United Rugby Championship game away to the Dragons, with James Hume returning from Ireland camp to resume his midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey.

There are a further two changes in the backs with Ulster taking the opportunity to give game-time to some fringe players for a game against the struggling Welsh region who are second from bottom in the table.

Ben Moxham comes onto the wing to replace the injured Ethan McIlroy and Rob Lyttle replaces Michael Lowry at fullback.

Rob Baloucoune, who scored a stoppage-time try against Connacht last time out to give Ulster a valuable bonus-point win, resumes his customary position on the right wing after returning from Ireland camp.

There are five changes in the pack with Tom O’Toole, John Andrew, Kieran Treadwell, David McCann and Nick Timoney all starting.

Timoney, who is also returning from Ireland camp along with Tom O’Toole, will captain the side for the first time.

Alan O’Connor and Duane Vermeulen are among those not included in the match-day squad for the trip to Wales.

Cormac Izuchukwu could make his first appearance of the season off the bench while Matty Rea and Marty Moore have also recovered from injury. Brad Roberts returns from Wales camp and is also included among the replacements.

Sunday: Dragons v Ulster, Rodney Parade, 2pm.

DRAGONS: J Lewis, J Holmes, A Warren, A Owen, R Dyer, S Davies, G Bertranou; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman, J Davies, J Maksymiw, H Keddie (capt), O Griffiths, D Baker 

Replacements: TBC, A Seiuli, M Doge, H Taylor, G Young, R Williams, I Davies, W Talbot-Davies

ULSTER: R Lyttle; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole; K Treadwell, S Carter; D McCann, Marcus Rea, N Timoney 

Replacements: B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, M Moore, C Izuckukwu, Matty Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, S Moore.

