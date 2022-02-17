St Mary's and Wesley progress to Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

St Mary's College and Wesley College progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup courtesy of their respective opening round triumphs against CUS and Cistercian College Roscrea on Thursday afternoon.

It is all of 20 years since Mary's won the last of their five titles at this grade, when future Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was pulling the strings for them. They initially looked in difficulty during their clash with CUS at Lakelands Park as Matthew Clarke and Harry Lynch both crossed over to hand their Leeson Street counterparts a 14-5 cushion in the 19th-minute.