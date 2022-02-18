Hugo Kennan: ‘If you don’t take these learnings, how are you going to get better?’

They do say misery loves company. Hugo Keenan may have been off duty earlier this week but he passed the time by watching Ireland’s loss to France, finishing off the excellent but grim Dopesick miniseries, and taking in PSG’s game against Real Madrid when another French side edged a high-stakes encounter in Paris.

“It’s tough, I’m not going to lie,” he said of the Six Nations loss. “You just sort of have to review it, I’ve watched it back twice. If you don’t take these learnings and these experiences, how are you going to get better? How are you going to beat them the next time? That’s the beauty about losing, there is so much to learn from it.”

Ireland’s response to falling 22-7 down early in the second half has been rightly lauded and taken as proof that they can find a way to depower teams such as France who outmuscled them for long periods in Saint-Denis.

For Keenan though, the overwhelming sense after the six-point defeat was one of frustration. Not just because of the loss but the nagging sense that they got so close despite not playing to their potential.

“That’s probably the exciting bit now. We were only three points away (sic) from beating the French who are probably the form side in world rugby at the moment and I don’t think we played to our potential and personally I feel I have more in me as well.”

He won’t need telling that there were one or two uncharacteristic errors on his part but it was far from all bad and Keenan has more than enough capital in the bank with Ireland given his form at full-back since his debut late in 2020.

So much so that there is a strong case for him to be stood down for the next assignment given the question marks that linger over a second-in-line for the No.15 jersey just over 18 months out from the next World Cup.

Many tried and failed to fill Rob Kearney’s boots before Keenan managed it but Ulster’s Michael Lowry appears to be the next off the rank for a serious audition and the man in possession would understand the logic if that happened against the Azzurri.

“Yeah, if (Andy Farrell) was to come to me and say something, I suppose you’d naturally still be disappointed. You always want to play, you always want to keep your hand in the team and be involved and keep playing for your country.

“There’s always going to be competition, there’s always going to be people knocking on the door and there is at the moment so listen, if that happens it is what it is. But I’m hoping to go again. I’m feeling good.”

The case for a few new faces was only strengthened by the loss to the French with Dan Sheehan taking to the rarified atmosphere like a natural after replacing Ronan Kelleher, Mack Hansen scoring another try, and Joey Carbery filling in for Johnny Sexton.

Carbery and Keenan go way back.

The former was full-back and the latter a winger when one of the great Blackrock College sides claimed the Leinster Senior Schools Cup in 2014. Others on that side included Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Jeremy Loughman and Conor Oliver. Not a bad year.

So Keenan knew what to expect with Carbery. He wasn’t surprised at how calm and composed his old school buddy was, despite the lack of game time under his belt, or for that matter the manner in which France threatened to sweep the visitors aside.

“Yeah, it’s obviously a testament to him that we were sort of under the cosh from the off and he was still able to perform to that high standard, which is great, and these are the testing environments.

“It doesn’t really get much harder at the moment than away in Paris with that form France are in and the confidence they’re playing with, and with that crowd behind them. They’re loud and it’s a cool stadium to play in.”

Last Saturday was Keenan’s 18th senior cap and yet the first time he experienced a big Test game away from home in front of a packed, partisan crowd. Hansen had no such lead-in time given the Connacht wing was winning only his second.

Here again was confirmation that Farrell’s willingness to give players a chance can be a win-win policy, the 23-year old latching on to that early restart for a try that gave Ireland a solid footing after such an horrendous opening.

Pressure? What pressure?

“He’s had a flying start, hasn’t he? He was with us for a week during the Autumn internationals but he has really settled in so quickly this time. He has obviously taken his form that he was showing with Connacht when he was scoring tries and brought that into the team.

“He’s settled in great, which is brilliant for us because he brings a new dynamic, a bit more energy and he’s a great character to have in the squad as well. His try was hugely important for us on the weekend, getting us back into the game.”