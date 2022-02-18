Stephen Larkham: 'There is nothing better than to play in rain and torrential wind'

Munster return to Thomond Park tonight seeking home comforts and a supportive crowd as they bid to bridge the gap to the United Rugby Championship’s pace setters.

Johann van Graan’s side are fifth in the 16-team table, four points adrift of fourth place and six behind table toppers Ulster with a game in hand of three of the top four, one of whom will provide the opposition in Limerick this evening (7:35pm).

Edinburgh, the team one place above Munster, are the last Scottish side to win at Thomond Park but that was seven years ago in a 14-13 win on the opening day of the 2014-15 campaign while more recent results show only one victory over an Irish province in two years, also by a single point against Connacht in Galway 11 months ago.

It is no wonder senior coach Stephen Larkham looked forward to being back on home ground, despite the visitors’ superior league points tally. Munster’s three defeats this season have all come on the road, at Ospreys in October and Connacht on January 1, with last Friday’s 13-11 defeat in Glasgow ending a four-game winning run in the URC and Europe.

It is a return to a ground where Munster have won seven in a row since Connacht, again, beat them in last season’s Rainbow Cup and which will have supporters able to watch in numbers for just the second time this season following the lifting of Covid-related public health restrictions in January.

“Good to be back home,” Larkham said this week. “We have been away for a while, including the bye in Zebre and then last week, and it’s going to be good to play in front of a full Thomond Park. And I think that helps.

“The opportunity to play at home means we don’t have to travel and it also means that we get really good support. The ground is going to be familiar, the weather is going to be tricky from what we are seeing at the moment, which is what we like. I think there is nothing better from our perspective than to play in rain and torrential wind and a packed house and to try to get the opposition to come up here and play in those conditions.”

The geographical location of the Scottish capital, some 400 miles north, might be a little lost on the Australian but you understand his point as well as his critique of last week’s performance at Scotstoun. It may have been a narrow, 13-11 defeat that came with a potentially valuable losing bonus point but Larkham said a much-changed team from the previous round’s win at winless Zebre Parma had delivered “lots of negatives” and was “a little bit off everywhere”.

He also bemoaned a lack of cohesion in terms of selection from one week to the next, with 10 changes from the team, already minus its international contingent, made from the Zebre trip to the Glasgow game.

So he will have been relieved that head coach van Graan has made limited adjustments from the Scotstoun defeat and that the line-up has been strengthened by the return of a couple of Ireland players released from this week’s Six Nations mini-training camp.

Dave Kilcoyne, set for his 200th Munster appearance, starts at loosehead prop, one of four changes from last Friday night, with Craig Casey returning to the number nine jersey and a third international, Gavin Coombes, continuing at No.8 having also played in Glasgow.

The other changes see Dan Goggin replace Rory Scannell at inside centre while Calvin Nash gets a start on the right wing in place of Shane Daly.

There is also a boost on the bench, which features six forwards and two backs, with the return of hooker Niall Scannell from a shoulder injury as Jeremy Loughman and Neil Cronin join Daly in moving from the starting line-up to the replacements.

Edinburgh, too, have been strengthened by the return of Test players with centre Mark Bennett back to captain the side, Blair Kinghorn starting at fly-half alongside scrum-half Ben Vellacott and back-rower Nick Haining all released from Scotland camp in the only changes to their line-up which lost 26-7 to Leinster at the RDS last weekend.

Yet you can be sure after last week’s disappointment, this is a Munster side desperate to make amends and able to capitalise on the continuity a more settled side can bring on home soil.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Loughman, J Ryan, A Kendellen, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, S Daly

EDINBURGH: H Immelman; R Moyano, M Bennett - captain, J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott; B Venter, A McBurney, L-R Atalifo; M Sykes, G Young; N Haining, C Boyle, B Muncaster.

Replacements: D Cherry, S Grahamslaw, J Armstrong, P Phillips, M Kunavula, H Pyrgos, C Savala, C Dean.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)