Dave Kilcoyne set for 200th Munster appearance

Dave Kilcoyne will return to the Munster line-up for his 200th appearance as Johann van Graan makes four changes for the United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Munster need to rebound from their 13-11 URC loss at Glasgow Warriors last Friday after a performance senior coach Stephen Larkham this week described as having “lots of negatives” and being “a little bit off everywhere”.

Larkham bemoaned a lack of cohesion in terms of selection from one week to the next and van Graan has made limited adjustments from the Scotstoun defeat to face a side one place above them in fourth on the overall table.

Kilcoyne returns at loosehead having been released from Ireland’s Six Nations camp alongside Craig Casey, who starts at scrum-half, and Gavin Coombes, who continues at No.8 having also played in Glasgow.

The other changes see Dan Goggin replace Rory Scannell at inside centre while Calvin Nash gets a start on the right wing in place of Shane Daly.

There is also a boost on the bench, which features six forwards and two backs, with the return of hooker Niall Scannell from a shoulder injury as Jeremy Loughman and Neil Cronin join Daly in moving from the starting line-up to the replacements.

Edinburgh are also strengthened by the return of Test players with Mark Bennett (centre), Blair Kinghorn (fly-half), Ben Vellacott (scrum-half) and Nick Haining (back-row) released from Scotland camp in the only changes to their line-up which lost 26-7 to Leinster at the RDS last weekend.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Loughman, J Ryan, A Kendellen, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, S Daly

EDINBURGH: H Immelman; R Moyano, M Bennett - captain, J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott; B Venter, A McBurney, L-R Atalifo; M Sykes, G Young; N Haining, C Boyle, B Muncaster.

Replacements: D Cherry, S Grahamslaw, J Armstrong, P Phillips, M Kunavula, H Pyrgos, C Savala, C Dean.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)