Joey Carbery: ‘To have people around helped me get through the tough days’

Joey Carbery admits there were times when he feared that he would never get to play again in a game as big as last weekend’s Six Nations blockbuster in Paris.

The Munster out-half has endured a crippling series of blows over the course of more than two years, the latest being an elbow fractured in the province’s defeat of Wasps in a Heineken Champions Cup game in mid-December.

That last one ultimately proved to be a cut and dry issue, as these things go, in that it only kept him out short-term. It still left the Athy man cradling a keen sense of frustration and rueing what was just the latest slice of ill-fortune.

The net result of all these woes, which started with an ankle issue picked up during the warm-up games for the 2019 World Cup, was that he found himself starting a Six Nations game for the first time last Saturday.

Irish international and Munster Rugby player Joey Carbery has been announced as the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It was a scarcely believable state of affairs for a man so talented, who is already 26 years of age, and who had played 28 times for his country up to that point. It’s no wonder that the worst-case scenario entered his mind now and again.

“A few times, a few times, but being able to use the coping mechanisms and the support networks that I’ve got, and the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, it encourages that hugely.

“To have people around you, the right support systems, that helped me get through those tough days and keep me focused on what I wanted to do.”

It’s no surprise to hear him admit that his 10th start in the green No.10 jersey was a “huge” day for him and his nearest and dearest. And that the obstacles placed in his path this past few seasons have afforded him a heightened appreciation of the good times.

That he played so well with all that in mind, and in spite of the fact that Ireland found themselves on the back foot for at least 45 minutes of their game at Stade de France last weekend, speaks volumes for the man’s ability and his mental toughness.

Pressed on what it is he did that pleased him most, he opted for his goal-kicking and the way in which he played to space. Not just him either, but the side in general, and there is an obvious sense that Ireland’s style of play is tailor-made for him too.

'It was the right call, if I was to do it again I'd do the same' James Ryan said it was the right decision, Andy Farrell backed his players to make the big calls at the moments that matter, and now Joey Carbery has added his voice to the case for Ireland’s kick at the French posts with eight minutes to go in Paris. Strip it all down and there probably isn’t a right answer or a wrong one here. The visitors were six points down with eight minutes to go in Saturday’s Six Nations game in Saint-Denis. All the momentum was on their side. Ryan said there was time to kick the three and make it back downfield again. Farrell repeated as much. For others, this was the moment to put the boot firmly on the French throat. “We still had eight minutes left and it brought us within three points,” said Carbery whose last successful kick at the posts actually secured what may be a crucial losing bonus point for Farrell’s men on the day. “I think it was the right decision in the time. “Myself or Conor Murray, who was on the pitch as well and has got a big boot, knew that if we got a penalty anywhere within the halfway we could take a shot at it as well, which would have drawn it up. “The way the game was going it was the right call. If I was to do it again, I’d do it the same.” Carbery is certain the maths can still add up for Ireland in the Championship. “We still have a shot. We just have to put in a performance against Italy, build on that, and go into the next week.”

“I think so. It’s play to the space and I am getting better at that. As a whole 15, a 23, and a squad we are all getting better at it so that actually makes my job a whole lot easier, having guys in the forwards who can see the space and play to the space quite well.

“It’s an incredibly satisfying and enjoyable environment, to be in a team like that.”

Paris will stand to him in so many ways.

Had he started on a day where Ireland played off the front foot and racked up a cricket score, then the doubters would still be asking if he could really cut it on a cold February evening in the Parisian suburbs.

Carbery has, in one fell swoop, calmed everyone’s nerves now with his 79-minute performance. His display against the French proves that Ireland’s collective rating doesn’t have to drop off a cliff every time Johnny Sexton is marked absent.

Ireland's Joey Carbery takes a kick. Picture:INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ian Madigan had just four starts at 10 under his belt when he was thrust to the fore for the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Carbery is already well past that marker with plenty of scope left yet for greater experience before the 2023 edition.

It’s a giddy thought on the evidence of last weekend. After all. If he can slip into the cockpit so seamlessly on the back of so little game time in recent months, how good might he be with another handful of Test games to his credit by France next year?

In other words, where exactly is he as a Test 10 right now?

“Tough question but there is always work to be done and the more games I can get under my belt the more I will feel comfortable and the more I will be able to get better in those situations and those environments.

“Huge amount of work still to be done but I was able to get out there on Saturday and I took a huge amount of learnings from it and it is great for my confidence to go out there and hopefully keep improving from it.”

Andy Farrell said late last year that it was up to the other Irish 10s to “knock Johnny off his perch”. Carbery wouldn’t dare put it like that but there is an obvious case for starting him again when Italy come to Dublin on Sunday week.

Declan Kidney was the last Ireland head coach to wrestle with the conundrum over who to start at 10. That was over a decade ago when Sexton and Ronan O’Gara were both doing their damndest to turn the main man’s head.

Farrell has maybe 14 games between now and the half-baked World Cup warm-ups to fine-tune his squad now and it’s inconceivable that Carbery won’t be handed the keys from the driveway in at least some of the bigger contests between now and then.

He was given the first test in Australia by Joe Schmidt in the summer of 2018 and a similar brief surely awaits in New Zealand in less than six months’ time.

Carbery has shown that he can take the chance when it is offered.

So has Mack Hansen and the likes of Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, and Jamison Gibson-Park. Farrell can only benefit if he can continue to foster that sense of openness and competition.

“If you put your hand up enough to be picked then it’s fully deserved,” said Carbery. “I know that if Andy picks you, he’s 100% behind you, he backs you completely, so it’s always nice to have that, knowing the coach fully believes in you.”

Joey Carbery is the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings, launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and funded by the Z Zurich Foundation, and is supporting the #ImTakingControl campaign which provides people with the tools to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using sport psychology and positive psychology principles.