Keith Earls not expected back in the 'short-term' as Munster look to regain URC form

Stephen Larkham has urged Munster to draw a line in the sand of a below-par performance in Glasgow last weekend and make amends when Edinburgh visit Thomond Park on Friday night.

Munster slipped to their third defeat of the season last Friday at Scotstoun, on the wrong end of a 13-11 loss to the Warriors that leaves in fifth place in the United Rugby Championship overall league table and third in the competition’s inter-provincial Irish Shield standings. All three defeats have come in the URC, and all were away from home, at Ospreys in October, Connacht on January 1, and now this latest setback in Scotland.

Yet the senior coach believes his players have to right the wrongs from a disappointing result and avoid making similar mistakes.

“We have had three of those now, we have been quite disappointed with those three away losses,” Larkham said. “Pretty much (we’ll move on), go through our review process and there were a lot of negatives. We had a lot of negatives.

“So, we have drawn a line under those, we have focussed heavily on our game this week. It’s unusual we get Glasgow one week, Edinburgh the next and they are very similar teams.

“They have both had pretty good success this year and we have probably seen that carry over into the Scottish performances, although not on the weekend.

“They are playing similar footie, their stats are very similar in terms of breakdown pressure and good defence. So it is draw a line in the sand in terms of let that one go and make sure we don’t make those mistakes again.”

Munster have been without their Irish internationals since they went into Six Nations camp with Ireland following the January 23 European win at home to Wasps but head coach Johan van Graan still made 10 changes for the trip to Glasgow from the previous game, a 34-17 URC victory at Zebre Parma.

Gavin Coombes was released from the Irish squad last weekend and the back-rower has been joined by prop Dave Kilcoyne and scrum-half Craig Casey for the visit of Edinburgh, a welcome boost in restoring some familiarity in selection that Larkham said was lacking in Glasgow.

“If you want to talk about cohesion I talk about keeping the same team on the park week in, week out. But these guys have obviously played multiple times at the highest level, so it’s going to be great to have them back and in the mix-up.

“Gav played last week and there will be a combination picked out of that game, the cohesion around that position will be good. Killer, front rowers, how much cohesion do you need there? I guess it is more the link players, we need to make sure their cohesion is good and Craig is coming back into the fold and up for selection this week and he’s got a really good connection with the five-eights here at the moment. He’s been training non-stop with them up until he left for the Six Nations and he’s played most of the games this year so, in terms of that, you don’t necessarily lose it in a couple of weeks.”

What Munster will continue to miss, however, is the contribution of some serious talent still on the treatment table. RG Snyman, Larkham said, was “progressing well”, while both Damien de Allende and Jason Jenkins have begun running following different abdomen injuries but the coach was unable to give fresh timelines on their expected returns to action.

The same also applies to wing Keith Earls, released by Ireland ahead of the opening Six Nations round 10 days ago to continue his rehab from a hamstring injury.

"He's in and around the place at the moment so he's part of our leadership group,” Larkham said of Earls. “He is contributing as much as he can along those lines. He's in a longer-term rehab programme at the moment, so when are we expecting him back? Not for the short-term.

"Once he gets out of, sort of, four or five weeks, then the timeline can be very variable based on how they respond in the first couple of weeks."