Leinster Senior Schools Cup: Johne Murphy's Newbridge power past St Gerard's

Newbridge College 31 St Gerard's, Bray 12

A clinical edge in attack helped Newbridge College to overcome a spirited challenge from St Gerard's, Bray in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup at Energia Park in Donnybrook yesterday afternoon.

Coached by former Munster utility back Johne Murphy, Newbridge (joint-winners of the competition in 2020) stormed in front with a seventh-minute converted try from Todd Lawlor and subsequently extended their lead when his fellow winger Ciarán Mangan touched down in clinical fashion.

Their Wicklow counterparts eventually opened their account with a Luke Long five-pointer, before Sam Watson - moments after being introduced as a blood replacement - grabbed a third Newbridge try to propel them into a comfortable 19-7 interval cushion.

Newbridge College supporters after their sides victory in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup match against St Gerard's. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

This lead remained intact until the 22nd minute of the second half, when a one-handed finish by 'Bridge captain Kieran Kelly effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt. An industrious Gerard's grabbed a second try through Fionan Denver during the closing stages, but Shane Treacy's stoppage-time effort ensured that a ruthless Newbridge had the final say.

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - T Lawlor, C Mangan, S Watson, K Kelly, S Treacy; Cons - P Taylor (3).

Scorers for St Gerard's, Bray: Tries - L Long, F Denver; Cons - J Younger.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: C Bolton; C Mangan, J Collins, T Waters, T Lawlor; P Taylor, D Enright; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton; M Barry, S Treacy; K Kelly, R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon.

Replacements: O Udell, R Healy, B Bohan, S Watson, R Byrne, T Bohan, A Larkin Smithers, C Corcoran.

ST GERARD'S, BRAY: C Foley; B Crowe, C O'Reilly, S O'Keefe,H O'Reilly; R O'Connoll, J Younger; J Butler, R Byrne, F Denver; T McGovern, P Harrington; M Von Teichman, T Wilkinson, L Long.

Replacements: S Murphy, C Geraghty, G Carson, C Riordan, J Holland, J Wyse, S Dalton, S Keogh.

Referee: R Jenkinson.