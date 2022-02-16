Jerry Flannery signs new deal with Harlequins

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 12:34

Former Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery is among the coaches to secure a new contract with Harlequins.

Nick Evans, Adam Jones and Flannery have all been handed new deals, having been instrumental to Quins' Gallagher Premiership title success last season.

Former New Zealand and Quins fly-half Evans has moulded the club's attacking game into a major force.

Ex-Wales and Quins prop Jones and Flannery, meanwhile, have performed similar tasks with the scrum and lineout and defence, respectively.

Quins senior coach Tabai Matson, who joined the club last summer, said: "The coaching group did an amazing job last year with a fantastic team.

"It is always interesting to come from the outside and join a cohesive group - and that is exactly what they were. They are a high-functioning team.

"For me, joining a team like that was exciting. It is fantastic that they have all re-signed as a group."

Quins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple added: "Alongside the 17 recent key player contract renewals, we are all thrilled to have Nick, Adam and Jerry commit their futures with us.

"By signing new and permanent deals within our coaching team, working alongside Billy Millard (director of rugby performance), Charlie Mulchrone (skills and kicking coach) and Tabai, we have built a brilliant team to help our squad grow, develop and to achieve our ambitious goals."

