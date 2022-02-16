Ireland dream on the 'backburner' for Simon Zebo

Preparing for a home game against Edinburgh this Friday rather than a Six Nations training camp cannot have been what Simon Zebo visualised for himself when he left Racing 92 last summer to return home. Yet the Munster hero insists he has no complaints about his exclusion from the Ireland squad and is determined to put all his efforts into his province.

Through a series of misfortunes, Zebo, 31, has found himself on the outside as far his dream of resuming his Ireland career are concerned. The last of his 35 Test caps came in the summer of 2017 in Japan with his desire to play in France announced that October, effectively taking him out of the international selection equation.

Events have conspired against him since his return. In the November squad but unplayed, Munster’s Covid upheaval in South Africa and at home left Zebo without a game from October to January and there was further frustration when his comeback lasted 14 minutes before a sending off against Ulster. The red card was later rescinded but too late for the wing to build any momentum to impress Andy Farrell.

So here he is, the Corkman’s only solace coming in the form of a new two-year deal that will keep him in red until at least 2024. Zebo said: "I'm just solely focused on trying to build up my minutes here in Munster and keep performing as best I can for the lads here, and training as best I can and try and get some rhythm.

"It's hard enough when it's stop-start, now I've the opportunity to get some games back to back and just play as best I can for Munster and whatever happens after that, whether it be a last game or two of the Six Nations or try and get in for the summer tour, whatever, the Irish focus has to be on a bit of a backburner at the moment.

"It's solely Munster and trying to get some important momentum leading into the important games we have coming up.”

Dave Kilcoyne and Simon Zebo. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Attack coach Stephen Larkham will not complain about the availability of Munster’s record tryscorer, he is a self-confessed fan of the wing.

"He has been tremendous in our environment,” Larkham said. “I don't want to talk him up too much, he's already got a big head.

"But he's good. What he adds around the place, he's always got energy and he sees the game well. He's always got energy around the place in terms of having a bit of fun but also he's got energy in terms of the strategies and tactics we're using week to week.

"He's balanced, he's skillful, he sees things that other guys don't see and he's fast. I guess he's one of my favourites, he'll hate me for saying that. I think he has been tremendous since he's come back.

"What does he need to do to go further particularly with the Irish team? I think he's just got to get game time. We haven't seen a lot of him. He got red-carded in one game and played in another couple of games, but the plan is to get him out there to play a few more games and I think that will help his chances at the next level."

There was further good news for Munster yesterday with the announcement by the IRFU that Tadhg Beirne has signed a three-year central contract that will keep him in Ireland until at least the summer of 2025.

Zebo, who left Munster as Beirne was joining from Scarlets, is enjoying his first season playing alongside the 30-year-old.

“He’s exactly what I expected. Probably even more impressed now having been around him so much now in the last few months. He’s an incredible athlete, incredible over the ball. His attacking, his lines of running. Everything.

“He ticks every box for a second-row and back-row. The most impressive thing about him would be his skills. His off-loading and passing ability. He’s a real smart rugby player. You saw at the weekend (for Ireland against France) he puts in a 50-22 kick. He’s got the full package and his contract is very well-deserved. And it’s good for Munster too, so happy days.”