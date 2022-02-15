Cork Con and UCC pay special tribute to Tom Kiernan's memory 

Inspired by a desire to honour the memory of Tom Kiernan, Cork Constitution and UCC - his two former clubs - have jointly decided to retire the No 15 jersey, worn with pride by Tommy throughout a magnificent career with both clubs, for the remainder of the season.

For the remainder of their campaigns, the respective full-backs for Cork Constitution and UCC will take to the field with the number 54 on his jersey in recognition of the number of caps won by Tommy as a player for Ireland.