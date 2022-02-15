Cork Con and UCC pay special tribute to Tom Kiernan's memory 

Cork Con and UCC pay special tribute to Tom Kiernan's memory 

Head coach Tom Kiernan watches from an unusual vantage point during Munster's historic 1978 win over the All Blacks at Thomond Park. Picture: Des Barry

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 17:04
Donal Lenihan

Inspired by a desire to honour the memory of Tom Kiernan, Cork Constitution and UCC - his two former clubs - have jointly decided to retire the No 15 jersey, worn with pride by Tommy throughout a magnificent career with both clubs, for the remainder of the season.

For the remainder of their campaigns, the respective full-backs for Cork Constitution and UCC will take to the field with the number 54 on his jersey in recognition of the number of caps won by Tommy as a player for Ireland.

Former Irish and Lions captain Kiernan died at the age of 83, earlier this month.

<p>Tadhg Beirne</p>

Munster thrilled at Tadhg Beirne new three year IRFU contract

