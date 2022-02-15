Tadhg Beirne inks new three year IRFU contract

Tadhg Beirne has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in this country until at least July 2025.

The Munster star made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Beirne has won 27 caps for Ireland and was selected for the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad featuring in the first two Tests of the series against the Springbok.

Having come through the system at Leinster, he joined Welsh outfit Scarlets in 2016 winning a PRO12 title a year later.

In 2018 he joined Munster making his debut for the province against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year. He has since represented Munster on 45 occasions.

Beirne said: "I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player. Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality. Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances."