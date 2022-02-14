Leinster's Frawley out for up to six weeks with facial injury

But Leo Cullen and co are able to welcome back Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour this weekend
11 February 2022; Ciarán Frawley of Leinster is helped to his feet after picking up an injury during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:04

Leinster's Ciarán Frawley will be out of action for four to six weeks as a result of the facial injury sustained against against Edinburgh. Frawley had a a procedure to treat the injury over the weekend, the province confirmed today.

But Leo Cullen and co are able to welcome back Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour this weekend as the trio are released from Ireland camp for the  URC clash with Ospreys on Saturday (KO 5pm - LIVE on TG4, S4C and Premier Sports).

Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney also came through their returns from injury against Edinburgh without any issue.

Rhys Ruddock, ruled out before the win against the Scottish club, has a minor quad injury and will be further assessed this week before a decision is made on his availability.

Jimmy O'Brien (calf) will also be further assessed this week while James Lowe is due to return to training.

Will Connors (knee), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf) remain sidelined.

<p>Johnny Sexton was forced to sit out the weekend game against France due to injury</p>

