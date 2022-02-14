Leinster's Frawley out for up to six weeks with facial injury

Leinster's Ciarán Frawley will be out of action for four to six weeks as a result of the facial injury sustained against against Edinburgh. Frawley had a a procedure to treat the injury over the weekend, the province confirmed today.

But Leo Cullen and co are able to welcome back Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour this weekend as the trio are released from Ireland camp for the URC clash with Ospreys on Saturday (KO 5pm - LIVE on TG4, S4C and Premier Sports).