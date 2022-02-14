Johnny Sexton back training this week as 14 Ireland players return to provinces

The Ireland skipper missed the weekend's game in France due to a hamstring injury but should be fit to face Italy at the end of the month
Johnny Sexton was forced to sit out the weekend game against France due to injury

Brendan O'Brien

Johnny Sexton will return to training this week while 14 of Andy Farrell’s squad is released back to their provinces to get some URC game time into their legs.

Sexton sat out the Six Nations defeat to France in Paris on Saturday with a minor hamstring injury but is expected to pick up where he left off with the opening round win against Wales when a reduced squad goes through a mini-training camp later this week.

Sexton was replaced by Joey Carbery, who put in an impressive performance, in the French capital.

In all, 23 players will convene at the IRFU’s high-performance centre at the Sport Ireland Campus on Thursday and Friday. Among them will be Ulster hooker Rob Herring who missed the first two games with a calf issue.

His return may yet prove timely given Ronan Kelleher went off with a shoulder injury just 25 minutes into the game at Stade de France. That issue will be looked at further by the national team’s rugby staff this week.

There is no game this weekend as the tournament takes the first of its customary one-week breaks. Next up is the visit of Italy to Dublin on Sunday week so the opportunity is there for fringe squad members to see some game time with their clubs.

Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour all return to Leinster who welcome the Ospreys to the RDS on Saturday. Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan will be available to Connacht as they travel to Wales to face Scarlets the same day.

Munster have been boosted by the return to Limerick of Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne ahead of their home with against Edinburgh on Friday while the biggest contingent of all going back to the day jobs will be those from Ulster.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell all make the journey back up to Belfast. Dan McFarland’s side are away to the Dragons on Sunday.

Ireland Mini-Camp Training Squad:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps; Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps; Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps; Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps; Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps; Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps; Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps; Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps; Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps; Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps; Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps; Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps; Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps; Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps; James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps; Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps; Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps; Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps.

Released to provinces for URC Fixtures:

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps; Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps; Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps; Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps; Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps; James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps; Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped; Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps; Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps; Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps; Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps.

