There was nobody celebrating on the Champs Elysees because Ireland has salvaged pride

Rugby has shed so many skins down the years. What was for so long mucky and chaotic is now so much more scientific and cleansed but the basic tenets of the game remain stubbornly true. Among them is the non-negotiable need to nip any French momentum in the bud in the Parisian spring.

Ireland’s visits to the French capital down the years spell it out.

Go back 10 years and they claimed a 17-17 draw on the back of an 11-point half-time lead. They etched out a 6-0 advantage when claiming the win two years later. The exact same gap was engineered in 2018 when Johnny Sexton nailed the injury-time drop goal and also 23 months earlier when they were pipped 10-9 under their posts.

The flip side is those days when the hosts were allowed to find their swagger. Ireland went there in October of 2020 knowing that a win could bag them a Six Nations title but never looked like doing the needy after Antoine Dupont scored six minutes in. A 35-27 scoreline did well to mask some of the carnage that lay underneath.

There’s a host of similar horror stories. Days when the home side found their rhythm as soon as the needle touched vinyl. It happened in 2010, 2008 and, maybe most obviously, in 2006 when Aurelien Rougerie touched down after just three minutes and kickstarted a brutal first-half hour for Eddie O’Sullivan’s men.

That was the afternoon when France ran up a 40-point lead before Ireland launched an ultimately doomed second-half comeback to post a more acceptable 43-31 defeat and Bernard Laporte lambasted the “fucking bourgeois” elements in the crowd who had taken to booing their men long before the end.

You don’t have to be Einstein to imagine the reaction of the Stade de France crowd on Saturday had Ireland completed their second-half revival and somehow stolen a win that was no more than a pipedream when they were being dominated for such long periods.

That Ireland managed to stay in the fight and threaten the hosts in that manner will be dismissed by many. Maybe rightly so given the distaste in this country for moral sporting victories that for so long seemed acceptable in the absence of the real thing.

There was nobody celebrating on the Champs Elysees because Ireland has salvaged pride and a losing bonus point two days ago but there was still plenty to be said for how they mined something of real value from the experience.

"We expect other teams, when France play like that, to drop the heads but we talked about this: what happens if they go a try up? France with their traditional flair, stuff like that happens,” said Iain Henderson.

“We had prepped for that in the Stade de France and then you see with the Mack Hansen try (after seven minutes) how quickly things can flip on their heads again and how all of a sudden momentum flipped to us.

“Maybe we overplayed a bit in the middle third but it’s exciting for us to play as a team. With a lot of other teams, if France go 10 points up they switch off. It’s nearly about how long you can not switch off for, if you like.”

There’s any number of contributing factors here.

Warren Gatland always said that you are at nothing without the players. And Ireland have the players. Lots of them. Johnny Sexton says it is the coaches who are the catalyst in taking everything to a higher plane and, in Farrell and his staff, the evidence suggests that Ireland have the right men in the right roles.

You could have said much the same back in ’06 when O’Sullivan’s side made the trip to the continent to face a French side under the pump after a dispiriting opening loss away to Scotland though.

And look what happened there. Henderson’s take is that the glue that kept Ireland together when France threatened to rip them apart is simply belief.

“I believe, and the guys beside me believe, in what we are trying to do to get back into this game and if we nail what we are trying to do in attack and in defence, generally we are quite difficult to play against,” said the Ulster second row. If it’s that simple then the next three rounds should see no let up.

The odds of any side claiming a Grand Slam this year were short before the tournament started and, while France remain the sole contender for that particular crown after two rounds, then they still need to win in Murrayfield for only the second time in six visits, conquer Cardiff and see to the English at home.

Ireland aren't done yet.

"We pushed them right to the sword so we take stuff from that," said Henderson. "It's obviously an incredibly difficult place to come and win. To try and win a Grand Slam, it's knock-out rugby for five games and that's off the cards for us but France have three very tough games ahead of them.

“All we can do is worry about what we can do in our last three games, get ourselves nailed on for those.”