The French viewpoint: Ireland lured into a blue comfort zone

Andy Farrell’s Ireland play to a script. It’s intricate, layered and nuanced rather than a dumb blockbuster filled with sound and fury - and anyone who has seen Irish Rugby: The Movie knows how it ends.

This is not a criticism as much as an observation. Heading into the cauldron of Stade de France on Saturday, that Irish script and its various adaptations had won nine matches on the bounce, every game since their last meeting with Les Bleus, including the All Blacks. Ireland travelled to France as the number three ranked side in the world for good reason.

But France coach Fabien Galthie knows the movie and its sequels so well he’s committed every line, every nod and wink, to memory.

So did his squad - all 23 of them. Ireland believed they had added the unexpected in rewrites, but Les Bleus showed their unpredictability is predictable. He found a weakness.

It turns out twists in the Irish Rugby Universe gameplan are telegraphed, if you look for it.

We should have known that France had a copy of the script. They said the quiet bits loud when they insisted they understood how Ireland’s phase plays are the thing in the week leading up to the 30-24 victory, as players and coaches made repeated references to Ireland ‘reciting their rugby’.

Looking back, it’s obvious. But it was easy to miss at the time, like Tyler Durdon’s first single-frame appearance in Fight Club, the red door handle in The Sixth Sense, or some of the foreshadowing in any number of Hitchcock films, if you didn’t know to watch for it.

France repeated the line after the match, as if showing how clever they had been over 80 pulverising minutes. Backrow Francois Cros told reporters: “Ireland are a very clean team, they don’t make many mistakes and they keep the ball very well.

“When you let them impose their rhythm and recite their rugby, you know that they will be very dangerous.”

So France refused to let Ireland ‘recite their rugby’. It may have looked like savagery for the sake of it, but there was cold logic behind the bludgeon. France wanted to take Ireland into the realms of rugby improv, where they are much more comfortable than Ireland.

Captain Antoine Dupont’s quick lineout in the opening minute, his refusal to let Ireland settle after the most minor of errors - a shorter-than-wanted exit kick from his opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park - was just the first sign that France were going to take the visitors where they didn’t want to go.

Out of their comfort zone in the face of their opponents’ brutal first-principles rugby, Ireland found just how much they rely on their script. They didn’t fluff their lines, far from it, but the staging overall lacked certainty compared to past performances. It was enough for France to stick their gameplan in. And then they twisted it.

Full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicked four penalties in the first half, and another after 44 minutes, as Ireland - penalty-free for 53 minutes against Wales a week previously - repeatedly infringed under unrelenting French pressure. It was 19-7 at half time, and 22-7 soon after.

But, five minutes into the second half, Ireland got the right words in the right order, scoring twice to drag their way back into a game that looked lost. It could have been the darkness-before-the-dawn moment of a sin and redemption story.

Galthie revisited those five minutes when Ireland threatened to snatch back control: “In the second half, we got a little drunk. We neglected the collision a bit, and deviated from our defensive plans. Against these [top] teams, you have to accept having weak periods and work to limit their impact, which can sometimes be violent.”

Where past France would have cracked under that pressure, this squad is more resilient.

“We managed to regain control in physically and psychologically difficult conditions, a bit like against New Zealand,” Galthie said.

“The organisation of the team was the same over the last 30 minutes. Beyond the victory which is very, very positive, there is a collective experience which develops, a form of confidence which permeates the team.”

This France - in front of a full house at Stade de France, and another 8.5 million TV screens across the country - weren’t about to allow a Hollywood Jonny Sexton 2019 comeback storyline.

On came their replacements - finisseurs, in the current French squad-naming fashion - from the 55th minute. They aced their roles, as they had done against the All Blacks in November, and again earned the praise of Galthie.

“We had prepared for this, with six forwards to take over early in the game. We had asked for a big commitment from the starting front five, with another ready to take over.

“It was well done. This tactical option of the bench with six forwards has produced positive, very positive results twice.”

This win - Les Bleus’ third in a row against Ireland since coach-auteur Galthie took charge in 2020 - is part of the story-arc for his France. Only they can do a Grand Slam now, but those two words aren’t yet in their screenplay.

Dupont quickly shut down talk of a perfect winning run after France had gone two for two in the Championship. “We have all learned from the last two years where defeats to Scotland cost us,” he said. “So we are not going to talk about a Grand Slam for the moment.

“We will focus on the next match because we know the challenge that awaits us. We know this Scottish team well, so we’re hoping that we will have something nice to play for in a month.”