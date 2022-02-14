Ifs, buts and maybes as Ireland retreat from St Denis

The couldas, shouldas, and wouldas. They are part of the reason why so many of us love to watch and talk about sport and why the Six Nations makes for such compelling viewing.

And Saturday night’s fare from Stade de France certainly didn’t disappoint in that respect as France’s mission to win the 2023 World Cup on home soil, considerable laughable as recently as 2019, moved a little closer to juggernaut status with their 30-24 victory over Ireland.

To the victor the spoils and all that but Ireland will be asking themselves plenty of the above as they try to work out for themselves why they ended this thrilling contest on the wrong side of the ledger.

Andy Farrell and his assistants will have all the time in the world to pore over those questions ahead of a two-day training camp at the end of the week before reconvening for the Round 3 visit of Italy to Aviva Stadium a week on Sunday but the instant assessment boiled down to two main themes: Ireland’s poor start, and losing the gainline.

There is no doubting that France deserved their win but Ireland will be incredibly annoyed they allowed the home side such an easy entry into the game, a poor clearing kick from Jamison Gibson-Park from the kick-off, followed by a quickly taken throw by Antoine Dupont that caught a scrambling defence napping that led to the French captain’s try after just a minute.

France’s superior physicality, if not their fitness, also told as they dominated the first-half breakdown battle and built on the scoreboard through penalties.

And then there was also that decision on 72 minutes with France ahead by six at 27-21 to go for three points rather than kick the penalty to the corner and push for a fourth try of the game that if converted would have seen their side take the lead with eight minutes remaining.

Farrell dismissed the latter as an issue by backing his stand-in captain James Ryan for detailing Joey Carbery to kick for goal, which he duly did to leave Ireland trailing by three and with enough time to add to another score. That it was France that did instead on 77 minutes to see them over the line to the delight of their passionate supporters was moot as far as the head coach was concerned.

“It’s all ifs, buts, and maybes,” Farrell said, “and the players have a great feel on the field and in reality we got three points and there’s plenty of time in the way that we were playing.

“Remember that we had another opportunity from a lineout close to the end there that we missed so you can judge everything individually differently. It’s ifs, buts, and maybes etc, but I was unbelievably pleased with the character, fight and the want from the players, certainly in that second half.”

Though Ireland had scored twice after half-time off an attacking lineout, Farrell could also have cited a French steal 10 metres in front of their own line on 66 minutes, shortly before the critical decision was made that must have also played into Ryan’s thinking whilst it is worth reiterating that the on-field Irish brains trust was also without the injured Sexton and lineout threat Peter O’Mahony, whose 81st Test for his country lasted less than five minutes off the bench due to a Head Injury Assessment.

It all adds up and for Ireland, as well as they played for long passages of this match, it is a valuable lesson.