French media feasting on caviar after a decade eating rocks

Even the cynical rugby watchers of the French fourth estate are just starting to dare to believe the Galthie hype it seems
French media feasting on caviar after a decade eating rocks

FEAST: France's Romain Ntamack celebrates at the final whistle with Melvyn Jaminet

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 15:27
Post mortems

FRENCH rugby media liberally mixed triumph with caution in their immediate reaction to Les Bleus’ blood-and-thunder 30-24 victory over Ireland on Saturday.

L’Equipe’s front page splash on Sunday ran with ‘Position of strength’ over a picture of a cheering winger Gabin Villiere hugging captain Antoine Dupont and fly-half Romain Ntamack at the end of an intense game at Stade de France.

Inside, the headline ‘French barricade’ kicked off six pages of match analysis, which had a typically French fascination with gastronomy.

“It’s a millefeuille that’s starting to look good,” wrote Renaud Bourel. “A sweetness that we no longer hesitate to serve to our guests. And 17 months from organising the great quadrennial feast at home, it is important to point out we know how to receive. France are unplayable at home. It is no longer an imaginary view, it is a statistic (13 wins out of 14).

“Unless you believe the world is flat, the debate is over.” 

But Bourel - in line with all but the most one-eyed rugby writers in the French media - liberally sowed his copy with caution, reminding readers that Les Bleus did not have things all their own way; that the visiting Irish had almost given as good as they had got.

“The fact that they trembled but won, surprisingly, reinforced their supremacy,” he added.

The cover of Sunday's L'Equipe after France beat Ireland 30-24
The cover of Sunday's L'Equipe after France beat Ireland 30-24

Midi Olympique, meanwhile, mentioned ‘military discipline’ and ‘wingers on fire’ in one of a number of articles focusing on the match, but another headline praised Fabien Galthie’s side with faint damnation. “They are crazy, these Gauls!” it read.

It led into another piece that opened with a gastronomic metaphor, Marc Duzan warily asked a question: “France-Ireland was wild, fierce, intense and generally magnificent. So, are we going to have to learn to dine on caviar on a regular basis, after 10 years of eating rocks?” 

Even the cynical rugby watchers of the French fourth estate are just starting to dare to believe the Galthie hype it seems.

Duzan was clearly surprised by Ireland captain James Ryan’s opinion of the match - “It was intense, yes. But no more than usual, really,” Ryan said.

“We don’t really know what ‘usual’ means for Ryan,” Duzan put. “And we don’t even want to know, for fear of never watching rugby in the same way again.” Le Figaro struck a less optimistic note from the outset, its match coverage leading with the headline “France's XV get a scare against Ireland”.

“Les Bleus, who generally dominated a fierce battle, made a few blunders that allowed the Irish back in the game,” wrote the paper’s head of sport David Reyrat, who clearly expected more.

“How many unnecessary scares! So many gifts offered to the Irish! The Blues should have won without a fight. But instead, they shook all the way to the end, staying within reach of the men in green.” 

And Sud Ouest noted that the “French bench weighed in” when they came on early in the second half. For the second time in three matches, Galthie had asked his tight five to give everything. And, as they had done against the All Blacks in November, the ‘finisseurs’ had added difference-making late impact.

More in this section

Jamison-Gibson Park celebrates scoring their third try with James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier 12/2/2022 Gibson-Park: Serious teams win big away games
France v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship 'Brilliant' takeaways for Farrell and the players to reflect on
Ireland v USA - Summer Series 2021 - Aviva Stadium Indiscipline contributed to Ireland blowing Grand Slam hopes – lock James Ryan
<p>The Blackrock players celebrate with fans in the crowd after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Blackrock College produce big second half to open Leinster Senior Cup with win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

logoRugby
logo
logo six

opinionopinion
Rewatch the analysis

Reflections on a dramatic opening weekend of the Championship and a look ahead to Le Crunch in Paris next Saturday. Catch up on the discussion here.

logo
Become an Irish Examiner subscriber today
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up