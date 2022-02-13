French media feasting on caviar after a decade eating rocks

FRENCH rugby media liberally mixed triumph with caution in their immediate reaction to Les Bleus’ blood-and-thunder 30-24 victory over Ireland on Saturday.

L’Equipe’s front page splash on Sunday ran with ‘Position of strength’ over a picture of a cheering winger Gabin Villiere hugging captain Antoine Dupont and fly-half Romain Ntamack at the end of an intense game at Stade de France.

Inside, the headline ‘French barricade’ kicked off six pages of match analysis, which had a typically French fascination with gastronomy.

“It’s a millefeuille that’s starting to look good,” wrote Renaud Bourel. “A sweetness that we no longer hesitate to serve to our guests. And 17 months from organising the great quadrennial feast at home, it is important to point out we know how to receive. France are unplayable at home. It is no longer an imaginary view, it is a statistic (13 wins out of 14).

“Unless you believe the world is flat, the debate is over.”

But Bourel - in line with all but the most one-eyed rugby writers in the French media - liberally sowed his copy with caution, reminding readers that Les Bleus did not have things all their own way; that the visiting Irish had almost given as good as they had got.

“The fact that they trembled but won, surprisingly, reinforced their supremacy,” he added.

The cover of Sunday's L'Equipe after France beat Ireland 30-24

Midi Olympique, meanwhile, mentioned ‘military discipline’ and ‘wingers on fire’ in one of a number of articles focusing on the match, but another headline praised Fabien Galthie’s side with faint damnation. “They are crazy, these Gauls!” it read.

It led into another piece that opened with a gastronomic metaphor, Marc Duzan warily asked a question: “France-Ireland was wild, fierce, intense and generally magnificent. So, are we going to have to learn to dine on caviar on a regular basis, after 10 years of eating rocks?”

Even the cynical rugby watchers of the French fourth estate are just starting to dare to believe the Galthie hype it seems.

Duzan was clearly surprised by Ireland captain James Ryan’s opinion of the match - “It was intense, yes. But no more than usual, really,” Ryan said.

“We don’t really know what ‘usual’ means for Ryan,” Duzan put. “And we don’t even want to know, for fear of never watching rugby in the same way again.” Le Figaro struck a less optimistic note from the outset, its match coverage leading with the headline “France's XV get a scare against Ireland”.

“Les Bleus, who generally dominated a fierce battle, made a few blunders that allowed the Irish back in the game,” wrote the paper’s head of sport David Reyrat, who clearly expected more.

“How many unnecessary scares! So many gifts offered to the Irish! The Blues should have won without a fight. But instead, they shook all the way to the end, staying within reach of the men in green.”

And Sud Ouest noted that the “French bench weighed in” when they came on early in the second half. For the second time in three matches, Galthie had asked his tight five to give everything. And, as they had done against the All Blacks in November, the ‘finisseurs’ had added difference-making late impact.