Gibson-Park: Serious teams win big away games

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park insists Ireland have not given up hope of the Six Nations title but concedes "serious teams win big away games" following a damaging defeat in France.

Ireland have now suffered five defeats from seven away games under head coach Farrell, including two at Stade de France, leaving Les Bleus in pole position for championship glory.

"It's without a doubt the biggest game of my life, and there will be a lot of lessons to take from it," said Gibson-Park. "They are a serious team and they've outdone us, but I think there's still hope in the competition. We'll recover well for Italy, and all we can do is try and win the rest of our games and see how the competition plays out, but we're still hopeful.

"Serious teams win big away games and we didn't quite get there, but we'll get another crack later on in the championship (at Twickenham)."

Gibson-Park's poor box kick paved the way for France's early pressure, which ultimately led to fellow number nine Dupont diving over to the delight of a raucous home crowd.

The Leinster nine made amends by ghosting in under the posts in the 49th minute, adding to earlier tries from Mack Hansen and Josh Van Der Flier, as Ireland roared back.

But Cyril Baille's try halted momentum, while Melvyn Jaminet punished Irish indiscipline by converting six penalties.

Despite there being little between the teams, France's play was, at times, a cut above, with Gibson-Park acknowledging the better side won.

"The intensity was right up there, for sure, it was pretty stop-start in the first half. There wasn't any really lengthy periods of play, just the physicality was another level. We spoke at half-time about doing our best to take the game to them and we did, we got ourselves right back in the game and back in the hunt.

"I suppose frustrating overall but kudos to the French team. They are a serious team and they've outdone us."

Stand-in skipper James Ryan reckoned indiscipline contributed to the defeat. "It was very tough and they're a very serious pack," Leinster lock Ryan said, "when you give them access into the game through little mistakes, handling errors and a little bit of indiscipline at times, the whole game becomes much harder.

"The big thing for us is limiting their entries into the game, which maybe we let ourselves down with at times."

After returning to action at home to the Italians, Ireland travel to England on March 12 before completing the tournament a week later against Scotland in Dublin.