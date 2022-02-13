'Brilliant' takeaways for Farrell and the players to reflect on

Six Nations: France 30 Ireland 24

The frustration will gnaw for a while in the Ireland camp but the fact they view this loss to Six Nations favourites France as one that got away rather than a self-fulfilling prophecy should give supporters good reason for optimism.

The Grand Slam may be gone and a nine-Test winning run is at an end but Andy Farrell’s new-look team, missing its captain and inspiration Johnny Sexton through injury, still took a significant step forward in defeat at Stade de France on Saturday night, and not just with the losing bonus point they flew home with and into the championship’s fallow week.

Few could have been under the illusion that this trip to the French capital was going to be anything but a testing examination. A first away game in front of a passionate full house against the team of the moment for so many in a young team forged against the backdrop of pandemic-enforced empty stadia was always going to provide a next-level challenge for Farrell’s refreshed line-up and evolving gameplan. And so it proved as almost 80,000 tricolours waved and the decibels rose to deafening levels inside the stadium as Antoine Dupont struck for the opening try after just one minute of what would be a pulsating, breathless encounter.

France were 10-0 up after five minutes and had moved into a 22-7 lead after 43 minutes by proving they have added considerably to their sublimely creative approach. A tigerish defensive mindset added by Shaun Edwards, solid discipline and the steady building of their points tally through penalties and the excellent goal-kicking of Perpignan full-back Melvin Jaminet showed this is not just a team of bells and whistles but is also in possession of some beefy basslines.

Some teams may have slid into damage-limitation mode or worse, hoisted the white flag, in the face of it but this Ireland outfit, which also lost hooker Ronan Kelleher to a shoulder injury on 25 minutes and got just three minutes out of replacement flanker Peter O’Mahony before he was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment, rose to the occasion rather than shrinking at the sight of it.

They had briefly rocked the French onto their heels when when Mack Hansen plucked Joey Carbery’s restart out of the evening sky and sped over the home tryline on six minutes. And they would do it again in more sustained fashion when Jaminet had added three more to the 19-7 half-time score. Tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park, both converted by Carbery, made it a one-point game.

It made for a fascinating contest of end-to-end rugby that will live long in the memory but Ireland are not the only team in this competition with character and mental strength. The French have by the bucketload.

Cyril Baille’s try on 54 minutes re-opened the gap in both sublime and powerful style as the lost collisions piled up for the visitors and Jaminet sealed the deal late on with another penalty that keeps the French on track for a first title since 2010.

It could have been worse had Jaminet not been held up over the line in superb fashion by replacement hooker Dan Sheehan. Nevertheless, this win, celebrated with a gusto that suggested they knew they had been in a titanic struggle, advances their credentials as a serious team 18 months out from a World Cup on home soil and backed by such a magnificently devoted crowd.

Yet Ireland will know they could have come away with more. Carbery, who answered the doubters unsure how he would fare in his first Six Nations start standing in for Sexton, had kicked a 72nd-minute penalty to make in 27-24 but what if he had been instructed by James Ryan, replacing Sexton as captain, to kick for the corner?

France's scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont fends off Ireland back row Caelan Doris at the Stade de France.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but Farrell backed his young captain unequivocally and praised his players’ conviction to not buckle under the immense pressure being placed on them by a big, powerful French side and an equally imposing Parisian crowd.

They will next be back at Stade de France for World Cup pool games against defending champions South Africa and Six Nations rivals Scotland in the autumn of 2023 and potentially a quarter-final against the hosts. This will be an experience to reference when the time comes, the head coach agreed.

“It certainly is for the group because we will certainly show them during the week the reason why they are such a courageous side, because we have seen many a team that come here to Paris and fall over completely, especially when faced with a scoreline like 22-7,” Farrell said.

“That certainly was never going to be the case with this lot, they back themselves to get into the game, and to be in with a chance of winning the game shows a lot. But at the same time, we will be honest enough to work out the reasons why we got to that stage in the first place.

“There is obviously plenty of learnings, both with a few things not going for us during the week and a few things not going for us in the game as far as injuries and turnovers and set-backs etc, it never fazed the group and that’s a brilliant way to take this forward.”

With Italy coming to Dublin a week on Sunday for round three there should be a chance for Farrell to further deepen the experience within his squad ahead of another serious test of his side’s credential at Twickenham on March 12. The winning run has ended but the forward momentum has to continue.

FRANCE: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont - captain (M Lucu, 70); C Baille (J-B Gros, 54), J Marchand (P Mauvaka, 54), U Atonio (D Bamba, 54); C Woki (T Flament, 53), P Willemse (R Taofifenua, 53); A Jelonch, F Cros (D Cretin, 72), G Alldritt.

Replacement not used: T Ramos.

IRELAND: H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki (R Henshaw, 63), M Hansen; J Carbery (J Carty, 77), J Gibson Park (C Murray, 63); A Porter (C Healy, 71), R Kelleher (D Sheehan, 26), T Furlong (F Bealham, 71); T Beirne, J Ryan - captain (I Henderson, 38-HT - HIA); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (P O’Mahony, 53; I Henderson for O’Mahony - HIA 58).

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)