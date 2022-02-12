Dan Sheehan: 'This tournament is definitely not out of reach'

The Grand Slam may be gone but Ireland can still battle for Championship honours 
Dan Sheehan: 'This tournament is definitely not out of reach'

Dan Sheehan is tackled by Gabin Villiere and Romain Ntamack of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match at Stade de France 

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 21:02
Simon Lewis, Paris

Dan Sheehan insists the Six Nations title is not out of Ireland’s reach despite his side’s 30-24 defeat to France on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old experienced an away crowd for the first time in his short Test career when he replaced starting hooker Ronan Kelleher just 25 minutes into the game at a raucous Stade de France but he came out on the losing side in a thrilling contest as France confirmed their status as championship favourites and stayed on course for a first title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Sheehan accepted it is now France’s Six Nations to lose but said Ireland would keep pushing them all way, starting in two weeks at home to Italy.

“We can take our learnings from today,” the hooker said about the way forward for Ireland. “I think we can work on a number of different things, and then it's attacking every single game. We're one step behind now, but the tournament is definitely not out of reach. I think it's about focusing straight onto Italy. We have two weeks leading up to it and we have to take full advantage of that game, make sure we're firing on all cylinders.” 

Sheehan acknowledged he had needed to take big step up to play 55 minutes in Test away from home as he entered the field for his fourth cap with Ireland trailing 13-7. They would outscore France by three tries to two and he played his own part in that with a superb try-saving tackle to prevent Melvin Jaminet grounding the ball over the line.

“I suppose I haven't played in many tight games, or games that I've been behind in this season, with Leinster or Ireland. 

“So coming on I knew that we'd have to start doing something different or get back into our game, there was pressure on us and I think maybe at times it got to us slightly, we got a bit flustered and didn't get into our flow.

“But you could see the times we did get into our flow, we were dangerous and we scored points. But there are huge learnings for us, because most of the lads here haven't been chasing a game or behind (with Ireland), and we did a good job to get back and give ourselves a chance.” 

Of his tackle to hold up Jaminet, Sheehan said: “I suppose when you know he's going to be over the line, by that time you have to get your hand on the ball. If I go for his waist, there's no point. In that situation you know you have to get at least something on the ball and then it's just to wrap as tight as you can. It's just natural instinct.”

