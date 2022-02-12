No late changes for Ireland in Paris

The Ireland squad were getting an early taste of the storm to come as they began warming up at Stade de France ahead of their Guinness Six Nations showdown with tournament favourites France on Saturday.

The sight of more than 80,000 seats, each with a Tricolour waiting for the home crowd gave a hint of the white-hot atmosphere to come as Andy Farrell’s players began their pre-game routines on the field with Joey Carbery preparing for the biggest game of his career in a first Six Nations start at fly-half.

Carbery, 26, was handed the number 10 jersey on Thursday a day after skipper Johnny Sexton was ruled out with a hamstring strain, James Ryan assuming the captaincy. Sexton had travelled to Paris with the travelling party but there appeared to be an otherwise full competent of Ireland players taking part on Stade de France pitch.

France head coach Fabien Galthié had a pre-match injury scare when starting flanker Francois Cros came away with a sore neck from a training-ground collision with prop Demba Bamba but the home side were all present and correct as they took to the field for their warm-up.

World player of the year Antoine Dupont on Friday had agreed during his captain’s run press conference that this Six Nations showdown was on a par with their November meeting with New Zealand, when Les Bleus scored their first victory over the All Blacks since 2009 a week after Ireland had beaten the tourists.

"I believe it is yes,” Dupont said. “When one sees Ireland are ranked third in the world and that they also beat New Zealand we know they are one of the best teams in the world.

“When one plays against these type of teams, one has to prepare for it with the same dedication each time, therefore in terms of context, one can compare the two matches. The only difference is tomorrow's match counts towards a championship whereas the one in November was a Test match.

"It is a mix of emotions like before any important match: there is excitement, a little apprehension, stress but above all highly motivated. Everyone cannot wait for it to start. We had just one full day of training this week and one could sense the huge enthusiasm in the squad. All the team is conscious that we have to raise both our individual and team game".