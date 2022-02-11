U20 Six Nations: Ireland snatch last-gasp victory to stun Les Bleus

The French like to take their U20s on a tour of the provinces come the Six Nations. Aix-en-Provence’s Stade Maurice David, a 6,000-capacity ground situated a half-hour north of Marseille, was the venue for the visit of Ireland.

What rarely changes is the result.

Ireland pitched up on the continent on the back of a 53-5 win against the Welsh at Musgrave Park but only once, in 2012, had any boys in green succeeded in claiming a win in France at this grade.

That changed right at the death when, with the visitors trailing 16-10, outside-centre Ben Brownlee flew on to a Matthew Devine pass to bundle over for a try converted with a total absence of fuss by No.10 Charlie Tector.

France had themselves breezed past Italy in round one and a fast, artificial surface and dry evening provided ideal conditions for a game that ebbed and flowed and one where the momentum threatened to swing one way or another.

Time and again the hosts almost caught Ireland with a sucker punch on the counter while the visitors had long periods in possession and time spent in the opposition half. It made for a finely balanced night until Ireland found the killer blow when it mattered most.

Ireland conceded an early penalty to Max Auriac and, while they found their early attempts at attack rebuffed by some hefty French tackling and their own minor errors, they really should have been in front on the 15-minute mark.

The decision to ignore a possible three points and kick for the corner looked to have been vindicated when James McNabney went over off the back of a lineout maul but referee Hollie Davidson and her TMO felt Reuben Crothers had been obstructing illegally.

Harsh or not, it left Ireland with their pockets empty.

Missed penalties by Auriac and Louis Le Brun would mitigate that setback to some extent but France extended the lead to 10 with a converted try from hooker Victor Montgaillard close to the half-hour. That it came off a lineout maul seemed a tad ironic, if not cruel.

The visitors badly needed the next score and they got it. It arrived when they opted for a near repeat of their thwarted opener, Tector kicking to the corner and this time the hooker going over a few phases after the lineout was Ireland’s James McCormick.

Tector did the needy with the extras but it was still a 10-7 half-time deficit and that stretched out to a six-point gap on two occasions in the third quarter with a second penalty from Ireland’s out-half sandwiching a pair from Auriac.

Ireland were never less than committed and brave but the fireworks seen in Cork seven days earlier never materialised and they could have been even further behind entering the last quarter had France been more clinical and disciplined and the Irish defence not so adept.

The hosts’ ability to strike quickly and from deep was always a threat and there was reason to thank a fumble from a cross-kick by winger Jefferson Joseph and a long-range penalty that came back off the Irish bar by the 10 Louis Foursans-Bourdette.

Hopes of a famous Irish win faded in the last quarter as France pushed and prodded for what would have been the definitive score but Richie Murphy’s side got one last shot at deliverance in the dying minutes and took it.

France had been guilty all night of various shenanigans when defending the Irish maul and the referee finally acted on it with a yellow for lock Samuel M’foudi. Even then France continued to stretch the laws in a desperate bid to hold the line but it wasn’t enough.

FRANCE: M Auriac; J Joseph, E Gailleton, L Le Brun, E Reybier; L Foursans-Bourdette, B Jauneau; M Perchaud, V Montgaillard, V Simutoga; S M’foudi, M Uhila; L Banos, E Capilla, M Suta.

Replacements: T Cretu for Sumitoga (37); J Coulon for Suta and R Portat for Uhila (both 41); L Martin for Montgaillard (47); E Randle for Foursans-Bourdette (74).

IRELAND: P Campbell (Young Munster/Munster), A King (Clontarf/Leinster), B Brownlee (UCD/Leinster), D Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster), S Mallon (UCD/Leinster); C Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), E Coughlan (Shannon/Munster); J Boyle (UCD/Leinster), J McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), R McGuire (UCD/Leinster); C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), M Morrissey (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster); R Crothers (Ballynahinch), J Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: M Devine (Corinthians/Connacht) for Coughlan (45); D McSweeney (Shannon/Munster) for McGuire (64); C Moloney (Young Munster/Munster) for McNabney and D Grady (UCD/Leinster) for Mallon (both 69).

Referee: H Davidson (SRU).