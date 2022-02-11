Bateman Cup: Lansdowne looking to celebrate anniversary in style

Saturday's Energia Bateman Cup final brings together Division 1A rivals Lansdowne, who first lifted the historic trophy 100 years ago, and Young Munster whose one and only title win came back in 1928.

Young Munster are bolstered by returning Ireland Sevens winger Conor Phillips and Munster prop Keynan Knox, with the pair both set to start the Musgrave Park clash (1.45pm).

The prestigious Bateman Cup, first contested in 1922 when Lansdowne beat Cork Constitution 6-5, has returned to the club rugby calendar after a Covid-enforced break.

Conor Hayes, the Cookies’ top try-scorer in the league, and Ireland U20 talent Patrick Campbell are notable absentees from the team for the final, but their rejigged back-line still carries plenty of threat.

Out-half Evan Cusack, Division 1A’s leading scorer with 105 points, should play a key role for Gearoid Prendergast’s side, who welcome back captain Alan Kennedy to the number 8 role.

The 6ft 7in Munster Academy lock Eoin O’Connor features at blindside flanker, and their back row options include Liam Neilan whose great-great-grandfather Fonnie Neilan was Munsters’ 1928 cup-winning captain.

Head coach Prendergast said: “There is a strong affiliation with the club because of the history associated with that [1928] match, and then of course ironically with Lansdowne [being the same opponents], so it’s kind of scripted, isn’t it?

“We have thrived in the cup scenario recently, but we’ve also had disappointment in recent years. A lot of them’ve been in the [Munster] Senior Cup and quite a few against Cork Con. I suppose you use these stories to motivate you to achieve better things in the cups. We’ve developed a bit of a habit of winning cup games, and this is the biggest one yet, so we are really excited.”

Lansdowne were 2018 champions, winning down at Cork Con, and were joint winners with Constitution in 2020 after Covid-19 cancelled the final.

Head coach Mark McHugh has mostly stuck with the winning formula from their recent 46-5 hammering of Garryowen in the league. The Leinster-capped Michael Silvester slots in on the left wing.

Leinster Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley also strengthens the back-line, while Luke Thompson and Conan Dunne come into the front row, and Jack O’Sullivan leads the loose-forwards.

Lansdowne lost 24-20 to Munsters in a memorable league game back in October, with a hat-trick of tries from Hayes inspiring the Limerick side at the Aviva Stadium.

McHugh admitted: “They’re probably the favourites, and it’ll be a massive test.”