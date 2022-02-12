Fast start vital as James Ryan aims to storm fortress

You know victories are hard to come by at Stade de France when each one of Ireland’s Six Nations successes there sticks so readily in the mind.

Just three times have the Irish returned from the northern Parisian suburbs with the sweet smell of success in their nostrils, and they are not alone. Only Wales have beaten the French on their home soil as many times in the championship. England have managed it twice and the Scots just once, their first Six Nations win coming in last season’s final round when Covid-19 restrictions meant very few people were present to witness history being made by Gregor Townsend’s men.

As for Italy, well, you can easily guess. Last Sunday’s 37-10 defeat in the opening round of the 2020 competition was the Azzurri’s 12th loss at Stade de France as the crowds returned to the St Denis arena and restored it to the cauldron that makes it such a special venue in world rugby.

Former England and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Matt Dawson waxed lyrical on France’s home ground last week during an eve-of-championship BBC Rugby Union Daily podcast, saying there is “nothing like it”.

“As fans go and the intimidatory factor of playing in France when they (the team) are on it, there are cockerels flying everywhere, you can feel with this French team from the moment they go out to warm-up and the opposition goes out to warm up, the intimidation has begun. It is a very different atmosphere to compete with and I’m sure it’s going to be worth a few points to France.”

Ireland lock James Ryan, elevated to the captaincy on Thursday when Johnny Sexton was ruled out through injury, echoed a similar sentiment.

“You see how good French teams are in general, even domestically, French clubs are always tougher to beat when you go and play them away from home. I think it influences them as well. They love playing at home and they love having their crowd behind them.

France’s head coach Faben Galthie keeps an eye on the captain’s run at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis yesterday. Picture: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

“They get involved in the game, be it a kick, a penalty or a score, they really get behind them so I think they do play a part. It’s great though, it’s exciting for us as well. You want to go over there and play in these kind of atmospheres so we’re looking forward to it.”

Results bear out the belief that Stade de France is a fortress. Scotland’s win there last season was just the eighth time Les Bleus have been defeated at home in the Six Nations, a record equalled only by England at Twickenham, while Ireland have been downed 11 times in Dublin, Wales 18 times in Cardiff and the Scots a pretty unimpressive 30 times since the expanded championship launched in 2000.

Ireland’s three Six Nations away wins in France in 2000, 2014, and 2018 all stand out for superlative actions. In 2000 it was a young Brian O’Driscoll’s hat-trick. In 2014, O’Driscoll would lift the trophy in his final championship thanks to brilliantly executed team tries from Johnny Sexton and Andrew Trimble that landed the title in Joe Schmidt’s maiden season as head coach. And almost four years ago now, it needed a now legendary 41-phase drive from under Ireland’s own posts to tee up Sexton for that epic drop goal and last-gasp victory in the rain which sent the Irish on the path to a Grand Slam.

Andrew Porter’s powers of recall stretch back only to the most recent win, when he was a non-playing squad member who would not make his Six Nations debut until the following week against Italy but the prop this week said that 15-13 win was an indication of the task awaiting Ireland this afternoon.

“It was a full 80-minute performance and that’s what’s going to be needed this week,” Porter said. We didn’t win the game until 83 minutes — the clock was in the red — so, that’s what it takes over in France. It takes a full 85-minute performance nearly if needed so we’re going to have to be on it for the whole thing.”

Ryan had completed his shift by the time Ireland went for broke that night but witnessed it at close hand from the sidelines.

“It definitely takes a massive effort. In 2018 obviously the last time we played there with a crowd, just the effort it takes. Starting well is important. You don’t want to give them too much belief and too much of an in into the game by a poor start. So starting well and just the effort you put into a game is important.”

When Sexton, asked this week what it takes to win in France, he summed it up neatly, before experiencing the hamstring strain that would deny the skipper a tilt at a third win at Stade de France. “I think it takes, obviously, a really good team. And you need to have some players that produce moments, some big moments and, as a team, we’re gonna have to go through some tough times, I’m sure,” Sexton said.

“France will have some purple patches that we need to make sure we handle and, you know, over the years the times that we have won or drawn we have had some great performances. And that’s what all our focus is on is trying to get our best performance to date out there and see where that leaves us. You are never guaranteed anything over there but if you play really well it certainly helps.”