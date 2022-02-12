Porter & Co poised to lead from the front in Stade de France

Tadhg Furlong doesn’t do fuss. There was an air of exasperation this week when he was asked about his nifty no-look pass to Johnny Sexton against the Welsh. The notion that he should be lauded for shifting the ball one metre down the line seemed genuinely mystifying to him.

There was an almost identical blowback to the praise for the front row in which he currently resides alongside Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher. The Ireland tighthead’s response to all this was to point out that they actually make for a relatively new trio as these things go.

If the intention was to erect a dam against the rising tide of giddiness then the effect could well be the opposite. Seriously, if they are this good as a newly-minted three-piece, what will they be capable of once a collective maturity kicks in? Think of the possibilities come next year’s World Cup if they can stay fit and in this sort of form.

All told, Porter, Kelleher and Furlong have taken the stage together just seven times, three for Leinster and the others coming in Ireland’s last four games. Subtract the minutes played by their replacements and the band has hardly had enough time to get in tune.

Kelleher has, after being stuck behind Rob Herring for a time, filled the void left by Rory Best in 2019 with a more dynamic approach to the hooker’s role, Furlong is widely regarded as the most complete tighthead in the game, and Porter is starting to attract the same sort of reviews after his switch back to loosehead.

“He’s a very impressive guy,” said John Fogarty, Ireland’s scrum coach, after the team’s captain run yesterday at the Stade de France. “He’s still developing. That’s clear in his mind. We know he isn’t the finished article. There is a group of front-rowers learning, from the oldest to the youngest. They are clear in their minds that they need to get better.”

Darren Cave described Porter as the best loosehead in the world after the opening round of the Six Nations. Ronan O’Gara labelled him a monster in these pages just yesterday. It’s probably just as well if they all, like Furlong, dismiss or despair at their own hype.

The good news is that their club or country has yet to lose when they have started as a collective. The bad news is that the only game among them that was remotely competitive was the 29-20 defeat of New Zealand in November when Ireland still dominated.

Saturday promises to be very different.

Ireland may well win. It’s clearly not outlandish that they get the better of the battle up front. But it’s impossible to see a scenario where they emerge from the Stade de France without their hosts making life uncomfortable in the trenches.

Porter understands. He knows that this will be the toughest test of him and his partners in grime and that an evening spent facing a French pack will be miles more difficult than anything he has experienced since reverting back from the tight.

“Definitely. I’m not making any bones about it. It’s the biggest game of the Championship for us. It’s a tough place to go, over to France, knowing how hostile the crowd is in a packed Stade de France as well. It’s a huge occasion but we’re not going to back down from it.”

The French front row threat isn’t limited to their openers.

Peato Mauvaka, Jean Baptiste-Gros and Demba Bamba combine for a daunting second wave and one with an average age of just over 23. Their three starters — Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio — aren’t approaching the pipe and slippers stage yet either.

Ireland’s reserves don’t quite match up. Cian Healy remains a superb operator but he is 35 next October. Finlay Bealham rarely lets you down but isn’t near the level of Furlong who will need no reminding of the damage France can do from the bench.

It was the finisseurs, made up of Camille Chat, Rabah Slimani and Eddy Ben Arous, who gave the lad from Wexford that painful scrummaging lesson under the Irish posts in Paris back in 2016. Worth remembering, though not something to dwell on either. If any front row can negate the French up front it’s surely this lot.

“There’s only so much you can look at other teams,” said Porter who has lost both his game to date against the French. “You really have to look at yourself and what we can bring: the speed of our game, our intent, and physicality.

“That’s something where you really need to bring your best at Test level and it’s no exception coming up against France. It’s about doing our basics really well, carrying hard and defending well.”

Any fripperies will be a bonus.