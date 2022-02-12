A giant leap into the unknown for Andy Farrell’s Ireland

There are not many challenges that come bigger than a trip to Paris to take on a French team bringing joy to their fervent supporters, but Ireland may just be the team to not only rise to it but also spoil the party at Stade de France this evening.

The championship favourites welcome the side many believe are their biggest rivals in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations to the French capital with a nation fully behind them and urging Fabien Galthié’s young men to take another bold stride towards the country’s mission to win the World Cup on home soil next year.

It is a mission that began in the wake of the 2019 attempt imploding with a senseless red card when Sebastien Vahaahamina elbowed Wales’ Aaron Wainwright in a quarter-final defeat in Japan.

It led to the narrowest of wins for the Welsh and prompted their outgoing head coach Warren Gatland to admit that the better team had lost. But for the French, four years out from staging the tournament for a second time as outright hosts, it marked the drawing of a line in the sand.

In came Galthié as head coach, with the backing of French Federation president Bernard Laporte, who made it his business to finally heal the rift between the national governing body and the clubs, to usher in a new era for Les Bleus. Galthié jettisoned the old brigade and started again from scratch, building his team around a couple of Toulouse half-backs in Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, and setting them on a thrilling course for 2023 — with a little help from hired hand Shaun Edwards as defence coach.

The team has restored hope in French rugby and renewed the rugby world’s love of the Gallic flair that had all but disappeared as France struggled to compete with their Northern Hemisphere rivals. Yet they still lack a trophy to endorse the promise, and now, 18 months out from their home World Cup, a first championship since the 2010 Grand Slam is the next objective.

Ireland stand in their way, growing in belief with every victory, their ninth in a row coming last Saturday with a clinical dismantling of an injury-weakened Wales. They once again showcased an exciting new high-tempo approach under head coach Andy Farrell that empowers team members to take ownership, play without fear, and showcase their ball-playing abilities — forwards and backs alike.

Yet this evening’s showdown represents a leap into the unknown for Farrell’s Ireland. The start of this run of wins came with the 2021 Six Nations wins in Italy and Scotland, when stadia were closed due to public health restrictions, and they have not left Dublin since. So while their victories over England in the final round of last year’s championship, and an autumn sweep of Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina are more than creditable, returning to the road for a competitive fixture in front of 80,000 passionate French supporters will require another layer of aptitude for a side now missing inspirational captain Johnny Sexton.

The veteran fly-half’s hamstring strain, sustained in training on Wednesday, means Joey Carbery is set for his first Six Nations start in what is sure to be a white-hot atmosphere that younger members of this Ireland team will not have experienced in any shape or form up to this point in their careers, due to Covid-19. Ally that to the numerous threats posed by this exciting, big, and powerful French team intent on reaching for the stars, and it really does add up to a challenge like no other.

Yet the head coach, who since beating the All Blacks three months ago has insisted that his squad keeps pushing the boundaries, has urged his team not to be daunted by this examination but rather embrace it, control it, and be themselves.

“We’ve to play our own game, that’s the way we’re thinking,” Farrell said this week. “We’ve got to be brave enough to play the game how we want to play and not get distracted with thoughts like that. We fell into that trap before against big, physical sides and we’ve not been composed enough to play our game. We have learned some lessons along the way with that.”

There will undoubtedly be more lessons arising from this contest, but Ireland are now a team that can learn as they play, and they will need to at Stade de France tonight when the home side inevitably enjoys the upper hand as the brass bands strike up in every corner and La Marseillaise gets another spontaneous rendition mid-game.

The visitors may also find themselves in the position, unusual of late, of having to chase the game. That will be another area to assess this team’s development.

The odds favour France, but you just cannot discount the possibility that this Ireland team can rise to the occasion and take another step along their own road to the 2023 World Cup. It promises to be a cracker.